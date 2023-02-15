Regina Hall Wants Her Fans to Take St. Patrick's Day Off with Help from a Jameson 'Desk Decoy'

Regina Hall appears in hilarious videos for Jameson Irish Whiskey showing off the uses of the life-size cardboard cutouts

By Nigel Smith
Published on February 15, 2023 12:33 PM
Regina Hall Jameson
Photo: Jameson

St. Patrick's Day lands on a Friday this year — and Regina Hall wants her fans to take advantage!

The Girls Trip actress, 52, has teamed with Jameson Irish Whiskey to encourage her fellow Irish Whiskey lovers to use their PTO days and make Friday March 17 an SPTO (St. Patrick's Day Time Off) with the help of a custom Jameson "Desk Decoy" — a life-sized version to "stand in" for you this holiday.

In a series of hilarious videos directed by Lauren Palmigiano, Hall shows how she uses her Jameson Desk Decoy to navigate her own SPTO. The videos show the actress and producer's Jameson Desk Decoy reviewing scripts, participating in a colleague's birthday party, and standing-in during a photo shoot while the real Hall is out celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

"I feel like it's a really celebratory holiday," Hall tells PEOPLE of St. Patrick's Day. "I shot a film in Ireland, and I was in Ireland for quite a while, a few months. And my roommate in college was Irish. I actually came to quite enjoy the way the Irish celebrated and that history. So that's where I first really discovered it, it was a roommate and then going to Ireland. I used to just like it because I like green!"

For Hall, pairing up with Jameson Irish Whiskey was a no-brainer. "It's a brand that I've known forever my entire life," she says. "I think shockingly their sensibility and mine, it's kind of similar."

As for how she enjoys her whiskey, Hall prefers it "on the rocks," she says. "In the winter, I also like it neat. But I do like to have it on the rocks with ginger ale and lime."

Consumers can visit JamesonSPTO.com to customize their Jameson Desk Decoy by selecting from a line of SPTO-inspired outfits and uploading their headshot. Orders are open until March 3 to ensure fans get their Jameson Desk Decoy delivered in time for SPTO on March 17.

Because not everyone can take St. Patrick's Day off — especially those who work in bar and restaurant industries — the brand will donate all proceeds from the Jameson Desk Decoy sales to the Restaurant Workers' Community Fund (RWCF), on top of an additional $25,000 donation, continuing its longstanding partnership with the organization.

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes
JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Watt have launched KickStand canned cocktails
J.J., Kealia and T.J. Watt Debut Their New Line of Canned Vodka Cocktails 'With a Bit of a Kick'
rob-kardsahian
All of the Lucky Celebs Born on St. Patrick's Day
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Cara Delevingne celeb hotels
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on October 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Relationship Timeline
Kris Jenner at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
How Stars Deck the Halls: See Kris Jenner, Ciara and More Celebs' Christmas Decorations
The Proposal - 2009
The Best Movies on Hulu to Stream Now
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Relationship Timeline
Christina and Josh Hall Home
Christina Haack and Joshua Hall's Relationship Timeline
Jameson whiskey
Jameson Pledged $500,000 for Bartenders on St. Patrick's Day Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Gabrille Union
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Vacation in Spain, Plus Regina Hall, Alessandra Ambrósio and More
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Has a Ball in Malibu, Plus Colin Farrell, the Williams Sisters, Eva Longoria and More
Pink
Pink & Carey Hart's Sweetest Family Pics