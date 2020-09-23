Reese's Unveils Pretzel-Stuffed Peanut Butter Cups Since 'We're All Feeling a Little Salty' about 2020

Reese's classic chocolate-peanut butter cup is getting a little salty.

The Hershey Company just announced the new Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels, and they're exactly what they sound like: the jumbo-sized, sweet-and-savory peanut butter cups are packed with crunchy pretzels.

“Let’s face it, we’re all feeling a little bit salty this year,” said Ian Norton, Reese’s senior director, in a press release. “In true Reese’s fashion, we channeled our feelings into sweet and salty deliciousness with new Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels.”

On Twitter, Reese's rebranded to "Salty Reese's" and have been going on cranky Twitter rants in honor of the launch.

Some of the sarcastic tweets include "I don’t need sunshine in my life. Sunshine melted my whole family," and, "Yearning for the days when the world’s biggest problem was that Reese’s wasn’t stuffed with pretzels."

You don't have to wait too long to get your hands on these stuffed cups. the 1.3-oz standard size single cup and the 2.6-oz king-size cups will be available nationwide in November for around $1.49 and $2.09, respectively. Minature pretzel peanut butter cups will roll out in January 2021.

And if these aren't salty enough, Reese's is also releasing a potato chip-stuffed cup for a limited time in March, because, if you didn't know, chips and chocolate make a surprisingly great combo.