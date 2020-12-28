Reese's Has New Marshmallow Peanut Butter Cups Coming This Spring

We may not fully know what 2021 has in store for us just yet, but at least there is some new candy on the horizon.

Though the holiday season is coming to an end, we're already dreaming about some exciting Easter sweets — particularly Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups, which were just recently announced as part of Hershey's spring lineup. The chocolate treat features the classic milk chocolate with a peanut butter center, but topped with a marshmallow-flavored creme.

The new Reese's cup, along with Hershey's other new Easter offerings — Hershey's milk chocolate Pip Bunny and Hershey's milk chocolate Build-a-Bunny — will soon be available nationwide only for a limited time; so hop to the supermarket before they're gone for good.

While we wait, though, you can satisfy your peanut-butter-chocolate craving with the pretzel-stuffed Reese's cups.

The Hershey Company announced Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels in September, and they're exactly what they sound like: the jumbo-sized, sweet-and-savory peanut butter cups are packed with crunchy pretzels.

“Let’s face it, we’re all feeling a little bit salty this year,” said Ian Norton, Reese’s senior director, in a press release. “In true Reese’s fashion, we channeled our feelings into sweet and salty deliciousness with new Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels.”