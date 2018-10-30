Reese's Plans to Introduce Thinner Peanut Butter Cups

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are getting a more slender look in the new year.

On a call with investors on Thursday, the Hershey Company revealed that they will debut Reese’s Thins in 2019, according to Business Insider.

The cups will be 40% thinner with nearly half the amount of chocolate and peanut butter filling than the original candy. Michele Buck, Hershey North America’s president, said the new product hopes to “appeal to those consumers who want something sweet with more permissibility.”

Business Insider also reported that the thins will be available in both milk and dark chocolate cups.

Hershey has introduced a number of delicious riffs on the popular candy—including the Crunchy Cookie Cup and Outrageous Bars—but Reese’s Thins don’t seem to be stirring up the same pre-debut excitement from customers.

“I think I’ll stick with the original,” one person said on Twitter.

“Agreed! ‘Reese’s’ and ‘Thin’ should never be in the same sentence,” another user responded.

Reese's Thins sounds deeply unsatisfying. Give me Big Cups pic.twitter.com/RRLG2HhPMw — Stacey (@iamstacetheace) October 25, 2018

This is a horrible idea. Don't mess with my Reese's cups. Hershey to debut Reese's 'Thins' – Business Insider – https://t.co/E11KASUE8K — Jann Garrett (@planegrrl) October 27, 2018

Other Reese’s lovers didn’t mind the idea at all. “Listen You didnt need to make them #Thinner for me to buy more….But ill definitely buy more now and eat twice as many..” one person tweeted.

While the Reese’s Thins won’t be available for Halloween on Wednesday, thousands of the original peanut butter cups will no doubt be handed out. If you find yourself wanting to only eat the chocolatey treats, the company will be placing a Reese’s vending machine in Manhattan, New York to give trick-or-treaters the option to trade in their unwanted Halloween candy for peanut butter cups. The machine will be available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. outside Washington Square Park on 5th Avenue between Washington Square North and East 8th Street.