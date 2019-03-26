Reese’s Debuts 2 New Cups: One with Extra Chocolate, Another with Extra Peanut Butter

If you’re a fan of Reese’s peanut butter cups but always secretly desired a different chocolate-to-peanut butter ratio, you now have two new options.

On Tuesday, the Hershey company announced the limited-time arrival of Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers cups and Reese’s Chocolate Lovers cups. The former has a layer of peanut butter shell on top in lieu of the traditional fully-encasing chocolate coating, and the latter simply has a thicker chocolate shell which the company says is “more chocolate than we’ve ever packed into a Reese’s Cup.”

The new candies will be available for an undisclosed limited time starting in mid-April, making them perfect for filling your Easter baskets…as long as you’re willing to diverge from the traditional Reese’s egg. You will be able buy them in both regular and king size.

For those in the New York City area, Reese’s is opening a pop-up “Swap Shop” on March 26-27 where customers can bring in a beloved item in exchange for an advanced taste of one of the two new cups. The temporary shop will be located at 321 Canal Street.

This is just the latest innovation in the land of Reese’s. In February, they announced the official arrival of the ultra-sleek Reese’s Thins, which are 40 percent slimmer than the original cups.