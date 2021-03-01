Reese's Launches 'Ultimate' New Candy Cup Made Entirely of Peanut Butter and No Chocolate

The new treat is available in retailers nationwide beginning in early April 2021 for a limited time

By Eric Todisco
March 01, 2021 02:32 PM
Credit: Reese's

Reese's has quite the treat for peanut butter lovers.

In honor of National Peanut Butter Lover's Day on Monday, Reese's announced it's launching an all-new candy cup, Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, that is made up of only peanut butter.

In a twist on the classic, the chocolate outer shell is replaced with a hardened coating of peanut butter that encases the typical softer peanut butter filling.

"While launching a Reese's Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we're giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about," Reese's brand Margo McIlvaine said in a press release. "The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese's Cup is real—but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that's every peanut butter lover's dream!"

Reese's also unveiled its delicious new creation on social media, writing on Instagram, "Secret's out... Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers has gone ULTIMATE."

Credit: Reese's
Credit: Reese's

Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be available in standard and miniature sizes at retailers nationwide beginning in early April 2021 for a limited time. 

