Reese's Ice Cream Cake Exists, So Start Running to the Grocery Store

Chocolate and peanut butter fans, you’re going to want to start eating dessert first. A new Reese’s ice cream cake is officially on the market—and it looks like happiness in summer dessert form.

The newest release from Rich Products Corporation, this Reese’s-branded decadent treat contains layers of chocolate ice cream, Reese’s peanut butter cup chunks, Reese’s peanut butter and whipped icing, all topped with a hefty drizzle of Hershey’s chocolate. One cake serves nine to 12 people, and has a suggested retail price of $15.99.

“We can’t think of a better way to kick off ice cream season than with this new cake innovation for Reese’s lovers,” said Kimberly O’Brien, Rich Products’ shopper marketing manager, in a press release. “The new Reese’s Ice Cream Cake combines everything we love: chocolate, peanut butter and ice cream for a dessert worth indulging in!”

The Reese’s ice cream cake can be found now at select grocery stores nationwide—including Publix, ShopRite, Giant Martin’s, Giant Landover and Food Lion—so keep an eye on the bakery or freezer section of your local store.

The cake comes just in time for I Love Reese’s Day, which is an actual holiday that takes place on May 18.



Rather stay traditional and eat your Reese’s in cup form? Spice things up just a little bit and test out the new Reese’s Thins peanut butter cups, which are 40% thinner than the original, or try both the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers cups and Reese’s Chocolate Lovers cups to determine which chocolate-to-peanut butter ratio you most prefer.