Can’t wait until after Halloween to get excited about the holiday season? You don’t necessarily have to.

Reese’s is here for the next time you’re stuck with a big cookie craving — and they’re making baking a little easier and a lot more epic.

The company’s Cookie Skillet Kit, which is usually only available around the holidays, was tracked down for the first time this year in a Big Lots retail store by the Instagram account @junkfoodonthego, as first pointed out by Delish.

Last year, the product was spotted in Walmart and sold on the Big Lots’ website, and now, it appears to be making a triumphant return. The box comes with everything you need to make the dessert yourself: a cookie-sized skillet, Reese’s Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix and, of course, plenty of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chips to sprinkle into the mix.

This version of the kit is designed with a red bow and snowflakes for the holidays, and even includes a tag to personalize the gift (that is, if you’re not treating yourself). Reese’s released a similar product last winter, a personal heart-shaped cookie kit back in January for Valentine’s Day.

Although this exact product isn’t currently available online, you can buy at least one part of the kit — the Hershey’s website can locate the nearest retailer carrying Reese’s Peanut Butter Chips.