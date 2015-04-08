Which Reese's Candy Has the Most Peanut Butter? Here's the Scientific Answer

Image zoom

When mathematicians discovered how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop, that was pretty great. This — is even better.



Reddit user Rustid took it upon himself to answer one of our culture’s most significant questions: Which Reese’s candy holds the most peanut butter?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rustid unearthed the answer by rounding up nine different varieties of Reese’s: large, king size and snack size peanut butter cups; peanut butter eggs, hearts, small hearts and pumpkins; and finally, minis and miniatures.

RELATED: We Can’t Stop Watching This Video of Hot Lava Enveloping Coca-Cola Cans

He first removed all of the peanut butter from its chocolate casing using a scalpel and then measured them all by weight and length of peanut butter filling.

So, which candy contains the most PB?

The Reese’s Peanut Butter Heart contains the most of the good stuff, with the treat being 60.34% percent peanut butter, while the small Peanut Butter Heart has the least amount, coming in at only 19.3% peanut butter. The Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg came in a close second with 59.5%.

The lesson learned from this experiment? Stock up big-time on seasonal Valentine’s Day and Easter candies because you’ll get the most peanut butter bang for your buck. It’s science.