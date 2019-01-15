This Reese's Bouquet Is Way Better Than Sending Flowers for Valentine's Day

Instead of giving a classic bouquet of flowers again this year, step up your gift game with the new “Reese’s Extravaganza Bouquet.”

The arrangement is piled high with a combination of 36 packs of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and faux orange flowers to match. Romantic and tasty, right?

The gift is already on shelves to buy pre-Valentine’s Day at both Walmart and Overstock for under $50—much cheaper than a dozen roses will cost you this time of year.

The chocolatey arrangement is “the perfect gift for special occasions or just because,” as Walmart describes. “This beautifully wrapped extravaganza bouquet will show your loved one how much you care.”

If your Valentine isn’t into the peanut butter and chocolate combination, Walmart is offering additional candy bouquets.

The store also sells Twizzlers, Baby Ruth, Ferraro Rocher, KitKat and M&M versions of the same arrangement style. They range in price from $38 to $68. Best of all, none of the bouquets require watering or any other general maintenance—aside from enjoying every last bite.