Reese Witherspoon Shares Her 4-Ingredient Fall Cocktail Recipe in Viral TikTok Video

Reese Witherspoon may be known for her Oscar-worthy acting skills, but if for some reason she wants to step away from the spotlight, she just proved that she could easily become a master mixologist.

The actress, 44, posted a cute TikTok video making her "Fizzy Apple Cider Cocktail." The simple recipe only requires four ingredients and is ready in less than five minutes — so you'll be able to sip on this boozy concoction in no time.

First, Witherspoon mixes together apple cider and about a shot of Aperol before adding in soda water — which hilariously explodes everywhere as she opens the bottle. Once cleaning up, she stirs the drink with a bar spoon before topping the cocktail off with some prosecco. To finish, she garnishes her creation with a thin apple slice, and dances while taking a sip.

Of course this is not the first recipe Witherspoon has shared. The star published a lifestyle book, Whiskey in a Teacup, packed with her family's favorite dishes, in 2018.

"Perfect for fall and pairs well with just about any dance move," she captioned the cocktail post. Commenters were quick to notice that this is a fall-version of an Italian Aperol Spritz, which has become a popular summer drink. One person even suggested switching Aperol for Campari in this recipe to make it taste even more like autumn. Another came up with a new name for Reese's drink: the "Apple-rol Spritz."

Witherspoon hasn't just been busy making cocktails. She just revealed on Instagram that she reunited with her castmates from 2001's hit comedy Legally Blonde in a special that will air Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. ET on her company Hello Sunshine's YouTube page.

