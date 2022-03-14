The Editor's Collection Rosé is available now, and "pairs beautifully with good conversation, books and many favorite book club snacks," SIMI Winery and Reese's Book Club said

Reese's Rosé! Reese Witherspoon Partners with SIMI Winery on New Wine Inspired by Her Book Club

There's an exciting new chapter in SIMI Winery's novel partnership with Reese's Book Club.

The Sonoma County company announced on Monday the introduction of the Editor's Collection Rosé, a new rosé created in collaboration with the beloved book club established by Hello Sunshine founder Reese Witherspoon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Described in a release as "an elegant, pale pink, medium-bodied blend with light fruit flavors for a dry, Provence-style wine," the Editor's Collection Rosé was developed by SIMI's female-led winemaking team and "the heroines of Reese's Book Club" over the last year.

"Together, our teams collaborated on all aspects — from the liquid to the label design — to create an offering truly reflective of what our readers are looking for that also naturally pairs with a good book and great company," Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden said. "The Editor's Collection Rosé exemplifies the quality and thoughtful craftsmanship behind both of our brands and will be a focus [of] many chapters to come."

The premium adult beverage "uses the best pinot noir grapes sourced from throughout California," the brands said, and "pairs beautifully with good conversation, books and many favorite book club snacks."

Reese Witherspoon Rose Credit: SIMI Winery

SIMI Winery and Reese's Book Club first made headlines with their working relationship back in November 2021, launching the Editor's Collection — a box set retailing for $45 that featured two wines (a Sonoma County Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon) as well as a personal note from the Oscar winner.

The Editor's Collection Rosé will retail for $18.99 a bottle, and is available nationally and on the SIMI website. A portion of profits will benefit the Readership, the Reese's Book Club collection of efforts to support literacy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.