Reese's Rosé! Reese Witherspoon Partners with SIMI Winery on New Wine Inspired by Her Book Club
There's an exciting new chapter in SIMI Winery's novel partnership with Reese's Book Club.
The Sonoma County company announced on Monday the introduction of the Editor's Collection Rosé, a new rosé created in collaboration with the beloved book club established by Hello Sunshine founder Reese Witherspoon.
Described in a release as "an elegant, pale pink, medium-bodied blend with light fruit flavors for a dry, Provence-style wine," the Editor's Collection Rosé was developed by SIMI's female-led winemaking team and "the heroines of Reese's Book Club" over the last year.
"Together, our teams collaborated on all aspects — from the liquid to the label design — to create an offering truly reflective of what our readers are looking for that also naturally pairs with a good book and great company," Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden said. "The Editor's Collection Rosé exemplifies the quality and thoughtful craftsmanship behind both of our brands and will be a focus [of] many chapters to come."
The premium adult beverage "uses the best pinot noir grapes sourced from throughout California," the brands said, and "pairs beautifully with good conversation, books and many favorite book club snacks."
SIMI Winery and Reese's Book Club first made headlines with their working relationship back in November 2021, launching the Editor's Collection — a box set retailing for $45 that featured two wines (a Sonoma County Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon) as well as a personal note from the Oscar winner.
The Editor's Collection Rosé will retail for $18.99 a bottle, and is available nationally and on the SIMI website. A portion of profits will benefit the Readership, the Reese's Book Club collection of efforts to support literacy.
"As a partnership rooted in celebrating narratives that place women at the center, we could not be more excited to turn this next page together," added Mallika Monteiro, an EVP of Constellation Brands, the parent company of SIMI Winery. "We believe the launch of the Editor's Collection Rosé really delivers on all key rosé trends: a celebrity collaboration, an American-origin product created by a world-class, female-led winemaking team and a fan-favorite Provence-style wine that over-indexes with female audiences."
