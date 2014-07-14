We can count on Reese Witherspoon for mouthwatering Instagrams of pastries, beignets and now: cakes!

Well, just one cake — but it’s epic enough to go down in themed cake history. Because, well, look at it!

Witherspoon posted the whimsical pic on WhoSay with the caption: “It’s my first #quinceanera and don’t think I’m not eating that whole bird/cake #itsmyparty” — sounds like there may be a quinceañera scene in the movie she just finished filming in New Orleans with Sofia Vergara?

Either way, we want to get to the bottom of how this masterpiece was created. The edible feathers appear to be made from fondant, and we’re guessing the head is made from modeling chocolate. But it’s the train of faux peacock feathers that really push this dessert into “Wow!” territory.

We’d also be impressed if Witherspoon really ate the whole thing, but we’re guessing Vergara, whose love of cakes has been well-documented on Instagram, would never stand for that.

We can’t wait to see if/how this peacock makes an appearance in the film!

