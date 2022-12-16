Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Try the Negroni Sbagliato Together: 'That's Disgusting'

The friends tried out the now-viral cocktail made famous by House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke

Published on December 16, 2022 12:32 PM
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern
Photo: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern don't find the negroni sbagliato all that stunning.

In a video Witherspoon shared to her Instagram, the two Big Little Lies stars taste tested the TikTok famous drink during a session of "Christmas cocktails" at the bar.

After taking a quick sip of the cocktail, Whiterspoon, 46 said, "Negroni. Sbagliato. With a shot of prosecco in it," imitating the viral TikTok starring House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke. Witherspoon quickly offered an intrigued Dern, 55, a sip of the drink.

"That's disgusting," the Jurassic Park star blurted out while wincing at the cocktail.

Dern handed the glass back to the bartender, before Witherspoon admitted that the negroni sbagliato might not be her drink of choice either.

"It is kind of gross," the Legally Blonde star admitted before the two Academy Award winning actresses burst into laughter.

The negroni sbagliato is a twist on the classic negroni. Sbagliato which translates to "mistaken," indicates swapping the gin for prosecco, and mixing it with the traditional ingredients of Campari and sweet vermouth.

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

The drink originally went viral after HBO Max posted a TikTok on Oct. 1 featuring an interview between actors D'Arcy and Cooke.

The TikTok from the Game of Thrones prequel actors has garnered over 32 million views and over 12,000 comments and has inspired dozens of recipes online for curious drinkers to get a taste of the internet famous cocktail. The audio has been used on TikTok over 82,000 times for people making the drink (or just making a meme).

In an interview with the New York Times, D'Arcy says the clip was a result of a long day. "I feel so embarrassed. Because in those interviews, when we've been at it for six hours, I'm honestly only trying to make Olivia laugh," they said.

