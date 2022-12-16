Lifestyle Food Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Try the Negroni Sbagliato Together: 'That's Disgusting' The friends tried out the now-viral cocktail made famous by House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke By Sam Burros Sam Burros Sam Burros is a writer, producer and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, Sam was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Currently, the native Marylander is pursuing a masters degree in Food Studies at New York University. Previously, he earned a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, tv, and film, with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broad.Stream. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 16, 2022 12:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern don't find the negroni sbagliato all that stunning. In a video Witherspoon shared to her Instagram, the two Big Little Lies stars taste tested the TikTok famous drink during a session of "Christmas cocktails" at the bar. After taking a quick sip of the cocktail, Whiterspoon, 46 said, "Negroni. Sbagliato. With a shot of prosecco in it," imitating the viral TikTok starring House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke. Witherspoon quickly offered an intrigued Dern, 55, a sip of the drink. "That's disgusting," the Jurassic Park star blurted out while wincing at the cocktail. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in First Look at Rom-Com 'Your Place or Mine' : We 'Had Fun' Laura Dern Wishes Mother Diane Ladd Happy 87th Birthday: 'Goddess Mama' Dern handed the glass back to the bartender, before Witherspoon admitted that the negroni sbagliato might not be her drink of choice either. "It is kind of gross," the Legally Blonde star admitted before the two Academy Award winning actresses burst into laughter. The negroni sbagliato is a twist on the classic negroni. Sbagliato which translates to "mistaken," indicates swapping the gin for prosecco, and mixing it with the traditional ingredients of Campari and sweet vermouth. Reese Witherspoon/Instagram HBO Renews 'House of the Dragon' for Season 2 Ahead of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel's Second Episode The drink originally went viral after HBO Max posted a TikTok on Oct. 1 featuring an interview between actors D'Arcy and Cooke. The TikTok from the Game of Thrones prequel actors has garnered over 32 million views and over 12,000 comments and has inspired dozens of recipes online for curious drinkers to get a taste of the internet famous cocktail. The audio has been used on TikTok over 82,000 times for people making the drink (or just making a meme). In an interview with the New York Times, D'Arcy says the clip was a result of a long day. "I feel so embarrassed. Because in those interviews, when we've been at it for six hours, I'm honestly only trying to make Olivia laugh," they said.