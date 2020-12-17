Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Her Family's Beautiful Gingerbread House: 'We Mostly Just Eat the Candy'

The actress has been super festive this season with her children, Ava, 21, Deacon, 17, and Tennessee, 8

By Mary Honkus
December 17, 2020 12:57 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Reese Witherspoon/ Instagram

Reese Witherspoon is getting into the holiday spirit in a very sweet way.

The actress, 44, shared a photo of her family's elaborate gingerbread house on Instagram on Wednesday. "One of my favorite things about this time of year is decorating gingerbread houses with my kids," she wrote in the post.

"Well... ok... we mostly just eat the candy," she added.

The Big Little Lies actress has been extra festive on her social media lately with super cute photos of her French Bulldog, Minnie, and family.

Last week she posed with her 21-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe (whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe) for an Instagram photo in holiday sweaters from Witherspoon’s clothing brand, Draper James.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Twins with Daughter Ava in Matching Holiday Sweaters: 'I Had to Beg Her'

“Ok. It’s 💯 true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater.... but isn’t it CUTE??!! #humorme #itsamomthing🥰 @draperjames,” she captioned the cute post.

The mother-daughter duo both accessorized with matching red lipstick and snowflake mugs for the photo, which was snapped on their festive front porch.

RELATED: We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)

The Oscar winner’s famous friends, including Jennifer GarnerKatie Couric and Selma Blair, filled the comment section with sweet messages.

“Worth it. 🌟🌟😍” Garner wrote. “Adorable!❤️❤️❤️” Couric added.

“Cutest. 💋 💋” Blair said.

Ava, who paired her sweater with corduroys and a velvet headband, commented, “hehe love you❤️”

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com