The actress has been super festive this season with her children, Ava, 21, Deacon, 17, and Tennessee, 8

Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Her Family's Beautiful Gingerbread House: 'We Mostly Just Eat the Candy'

Reese Witherspoon is getting into the holiday spirit in a very sweet way.

The actress, 44, shared a photo of her family's elaborate gingerbread house on Instagram on Wednesday. "One of my favorite things about this time of year is decorating gingerbread houses with my kids," she wrote in the post.

"Well... ok... we mostly just eat the candy," she added.

The Big Little Lies actress has been extra festive on her social media lately with super cute photos of her French Bulldog, Minnie, and family.

Last week she posed with her 21-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe (whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe) for an Instagram photo in holiday sweaters from Witherspoon’s clothing brand, Draper James.

“Ok. It’s 💯 true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater.... but isn’t it CUTE??!! #humorme #itsamomthing🥰 @draperjames,” she captioned the cute post.

The mother-daughter duo both accessorized with matching red lipstick and snowflake mugs for the photo, which was snapped on their festive front porch.

The Oscar winner’s famous friends, including Jennifer Garner, Katie Couric and Selma Blair, filled the comment section with sweet messages.

“Worth it. 🌟🌟😍” Garner wrote. “Adorable!❤️❤️❤️” Couric added.

“Cutest. 💋 💋” Blair said.