"She did really great! In fact, I think I’ll just sit back and film her cooking next time," Ree Drummond said of her mother

Ree Drummond Brings Her Mom to the Ranch for Special Pioneer Woman Shoot: 'We Had a Blast'

Ree Drummond brought a very special guest to the kitchen this week!

On Wednesday, the Food Network star revealed that her mother, Gerre, joined her to shoot an upcoming episode of her Food Network show The Pioneer Woman.

"My mom came to film with the kids and me today!!" the television host shared on Instagram. "We had a blast. She did really great!"

Drummond, 52, said that her mom did so well, the cookbook author may "just sit back and film her cooking next time."

"I'll be the jabba the hut on the other side of the island, holding the camera, hunched over the counter, unconcerned with what top I'm wearing, Spanxless, eating cheese," she joked. "I feel that's my real identity and I somehow accidentally wound up in front of the camera many years ago? 🤷‍♀️ "

Drummond explained that she hasn't been able to spend a lot of time with her mother recently due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"So wonderful to spend time with my mom today! She moved back to Oklahoma last spring...right before Covid landed. So we haven't been able to hang out much over the past year," she shared. "Looking forward to lots of good times ahead!"

Drummond also shared a TikTok of the family filming and cooking together.

In the clip, Drummond revealed that her mother would be cooking her "top secret pizza" recipe.

"OMG so fracking amazing," she said of the pizza.

Also seen in the video was Drummond's daughter Alex and her soon-to-be husband Mauricio Scott. Drummond's nephew Stuart Smith was also in the clip helping to film the episode.

In a blog post earlier this month, Drummond shared all the latest details about her daughter's upcoming wedding — including that the event will be held on May 1 at the family's ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

The cooking star said that while the couple — who got engaged in August 2020 — looked at several venues in Tulsa, "Alex and Mauricio ultimately decided that the ranch would be the best place for them to say 'I do.' "

Adding to the exciting news, the cook said that Alex, 23, got her wedding dress in Dallas last fall, which ended up being an emotional moment for the Food Network star.