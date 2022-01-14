Located on the Drummond ranch in Osage County, Oklahoma, the Lodge is where Ree Drummond films her hit Food Network show, The Pioneer Woman

Ree Drummond Opens Up the Lodge on Her Oklahoma Ranch for Free Tours This Month

Ree Drummonds Lodge on Her Home Ranch Is Open for Free Tours This Month

Ree Drummonds Lodge on Her Home Ranch Is Open for Free Tours This Month

Ree Drummond is letting fans see The Pioneer Woman in a whole new light.

This month, the celebrated chef and cookbook author is opening the doors of the production location where she films her Food Network show, offering free tours of the space to the public once again.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sitting on the Drummond ranch in Osage County, Oklahoma, the space — dubbed the Lodge — doubles as Ree and husband Ladd Drummond's family guest house.

Visitors will be able to get up, close, and personal with Ree's kitchen and living space, and are encouraged to snap plenty of pictures in the process.

It's a fun side trip for those stopping by The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, Ree's beloved restaurant, bakery, and store experience.

Tickets (1 per group) are required for Lodge tours, and are available at The Merc. There is no limit to the number of tickets offered on tour dates, but they're not able to be obtained in advance and therefore are only good for that day's date.

The Lodge is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on tour dates.

The dates available are Jan. 14-15, 17, 21-22, 24, 28-29, and 31 — though the tour page's website will offer the most up-to-date information, including future tour dates this year.

There's only one big caveat: dog and other pets are not permitted on Lodge tours. "The ranch dogs are very protective of the homestead, and issues can arise when visitors bring dogs," the website reads. "If you have a dog with you, please return another time."

Ree Drummond and Ladd Drummond Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Drummond ranching traces its roots back to Frederick Drummond (1864–1913), who came to the former Osage Nation, Indian Territory in 1886 when he was just 22. Generations later, the family is still in the cattle ranching business, the Osage County ranch growing to be one of the most prominent in the industry.

Ree married into the business in 1996, when she wed Ladd. Just 10 years later, Ree started The Pioneer Woman blog, the site that catapulted her into the spotlight.