Ree Drummond's Kids Recreate Their Easter Photo from 10 Years Ago — Now with Foster Son Jamar!

"I am crying. Where did my little kids go?" Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond wrote of the adorable recreation

Ree Drummond is feeling nostalgic!

The Food Network star's five kids with husband Ladd — Alex, 24, Paige, 22, Bryce, 19, Jamar, 18, and Todd, 18 — recreated an adorable childhood photo from Easter ten years ago. Ree, 53, shared the photos both on her Instagram feed and The Pioneer Woman blog.

The original throwback picture featured Alex, Paige, Bryce and Todd as young kids wearing their Easter Sunday best.

"I love this pic, because Todd is a sweet little bowtie-wearing angel, Bryce is a cute little blond sportscoat-wearing cutie-pie, Paige is a darling little braces-wearing braided-hair love-muffin, and Alex is a turquoise dress-wearing loving big sister pookie headed doll," Ree wrote in the blog post. She then quipped, "Was that enough adjectives? Haha. I sure hope so."

She juxtaposed the photo with a "now" picture of the four kids in the same pose as they were back then.

"I am crying. Where did my little kids go? I miss those little whippersnappers," she said. "That said...I love the people they are now. They're fun to hang with. And they're still the same people. Just larger. And funnier. And they eat more (Todd and Bryce, I'm looking at you.)"

After showcasing the sweet picture of the four kids recreating the picture this Easter, she shared one more.

Ree Drummond children Credit: Ree Drummond/Instagram

"But wait. Something is missing! Someone is missing," Ree said. This time, foster son Jamar was featured in the image to round out the then-and-now family portrait.

The home chef finished the special post, writing about how blessed she is to be their mom. "Thank you God for these kids of mine. I love 'em so much," she added. "They're all unique and weird and wonderful. Amen. 😊"

On Easter, The Pioneer Woman host posted fun Instagram Stories of their day, starting with Bryce helping in the kitchen at Ladd's dad's house. Ree smiled next to her son and tried guiding him as he held a ham with potholders. "Bryce doesn't know how to handle ham 😂," she wrote. "Eight of us were hovered over him." She playfully quoted herself saying, "Don't slosh!" as he placed it in the oven.

Ree also shared a group photo of the entire "Easter squad" which included "cousins, sibs couples."

The proud mom was definitely enjoying all the precious family time especially since most of her kids are out of the house or in college.

She recently visited Bryce at his school, the University of North Texas. The mother-son duo posed on the school's football field — Bryce dressed in his team's uniform.