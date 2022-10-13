Ree Drummond's Husband Ladd Jokes Ree and Her Sister 'Need to Go to the Bar a Little Less'

"You're developing a bar habit with your sister, I don't know why," Ladd joked with his wife

By
Published on October 13, 2022 04:56 PM
Ree Drummond and sister Betsy
Photo: Ree Drummond/Instagram

Ree Drummond and her sister, Betsy, like to have fun.

Ree shared a preview for the new season of The Pioneer Woman on Instagram on Thursday, where she asks her husband Ladd what it's like to have her sister around more now that the two are renovating a house together. After a brief pause, Ladd decided to joke around with his wife.

"I mean, it's good," Ladd said. "But, you know, you need to go to the bar a little less... You're developing a bar habit with your sister, I don't know why."

The Pioneer Woman star herself was quick to respond, admitting that they went to the bar "a couple times," although Ladd added an asterisk to her answer — revealing that she's gone to the bar three times in recent weeks. But, as he put it, there was "zero bar-going" in the "previous 26 years" of their marriage.

"Well, what can I say? I love my sister," Ree responded. "I don't want her to go to the bar alone. That would be worse."

Ladd's discovery that he has a "bar-hopper of a wife" is part of the Food Network show's brand new season premiering on Saturday. It marks her first episodes back with her U.K.-based crew. The team was away from the Drummond family and their Oklahoma ranch during the pandemic, and in the meantime, the show was filmed by Ree's kids — Alex, 25, Paige, 22, Bryce, 19, Todd, 18, and foster son Jamar, 18.

"I will miss my kids filming with me so so much, but I think you'll like this upcoming crop of shows with my original crew, who got to come back in July after more than two years," she wrote. "As you can see in this clip, however, a lot has changed since then…🤓😂"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ree Drummond (L) and Ladd Drummond pose for a photo during The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration with Ree Drummond at The Mason Jar on June 6, 2017 in New York City.
Monica Schipper/Getty

When Ree and the kids filmed the show, it quickly tuned into an "incredible bonding experience," she previously told PEOPLE.

During that time, she got acquainted with her daughter Alex's husband, Mauricio Scott, calling it a "really great time for us to get to know Mauricio and just kind of have that purpose together during that crazy first few months."

"We've all been talking and we kind of want to create a new version of the show that sort of marries the two eras — the kids shooting era and then the original," she said. "So it'll be fun to kind of see where the show goes when my crew comes back."

The crew headed back to Oklahoma in July, taking a photo with Ladd and Ree, who shared the image of everyone together once again on her Instagram Stories. She slapped a "welcome back" sticker on her post, and celebrated their first time reuniting since January 2020.

Ree's sister Betsy, who is from Seattle, has been around the family much more frequently after the pair bought a house together in Pawhuska, Oklahoma to renovate last year. As Ree shared on her blog, the home will "double as an extra place in town for friends and family (and film crews!) to stay as needed." It's now being referred to as the "Sister House," and Ree has shared updates of its renovation over time.

Related Articles
Ree Drummonds family have a mini reunion at Bryce’s football game
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Has a Mini Reunion at Son Bryce's College Football Game
Ree Drummond visits son Bryce for his first college football game of the season
Ree Drummond Visits Son Bryce for His First College Football Game This Season
Ree Drummond family
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Kids 'Travel Home' for Friday Night Games: 'Thank God for Football'
Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond Reunites with 'Pioneer Woman' Crew for the First Time in 2 Years: 'The Crew Is Back!'
Ree Drummond, todd drummond
Ree Drummond and Son Todd Pose on the Cover of 'Pioneer Woman Magazine' Ahead of His Senior Year
Ree Drummond and sister Betsy
Ree Drummond Is Renovating a New Home with Her Sister — And They Gave It an Adorable Name
Ree and Ladd Drummond
Ree Drummond and Husband Ladd Enjoy Date Night at Pizza Spot They Own
Ree Drummond
'Pioneer Woman' 's Ree Drummond Models Her Fall Clothing Drop Alongside Her Daughters and 'Cute' Mom
ree drummond
Why Ree Drummond Moved Out of the Home Where She Raised Her Kids and Into a 'Smaller' House
Ladd and Ree Drummond on vacation
Ree Drummond Shares a Peek of Her Tropical Vacation with Ladd: 'My Husband Looks Good'
Ree Drummond wishes her daughter Paige a happy birthday
Ree Drummond Shares Sweet Birthday Post for 'Beautiful, Mighty' Daughter Paige
Ree Drummond's morning on her ranch
Ree Drummond Shares Fresh-Faced Selfies and Clips of Husband Ladd While They Work on Their Ranch
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdG379DulnE/ thepioneerwoman Verified Ladd only crashes my photo shoots when he’s covered in something. In this case, it was either dust or soot or another substance that rhymes with pit. That is not a dark mustache over his lip. It was all over his shirt, too. As you can see, my life partner takes great joy in bear hugging my freshly showered person; if you look closely you can see the mischief in his eye. Ironically, did you know there is no cleaner human being than a cowboy just before they get in bed at night? The showers are hot and the showers are thorough. As grody as cowboys are during the day, that’s how clean they are at night. My cleanness is more like my baseline mood. Kinda steady, no dramatic highs or lows. Was this too much information? I’m thinking maybe yes! 😂 1h
Ree Drummond's Husband Ladd Crashes Her Photoshoot Covered in Animal Poop: 'Showers Are Thorough'
ree drummond
Ree Drummond Sings Karaoke with Her Kids on New Year's Eve — Watch
Ree Drummond celebrates Easter with family
Ree Drummond's Kids Are All Under One Roof for Family Easter
Ree Drummond Instagram
Ree Drummond Shares Loving Post to Husband Ladd Nearly a Year After His Accident: 'My Valentine'