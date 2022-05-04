Ree Drummond's Husband Ladd Crashes Her Photoshoot Covered in Animal Poop: 'Showers Are Thorough'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdG379DulnE/ thepioneerwoman Verified Ladd only crashes my photo shoots when he’s covered in something. In this case, it was either dust or soot or another substance that rhymes with pit. That is not a dark mustache over his lip. It was all over his shirt, too. As you can see, my life partner takes great joy in bear hugging my freshly showered person; if you look closely you can see the mischief in his eye. Ironically, did you know there is no cleaner human being than a cowboy just before they get in bed at night? The showers are hot and the showers are thorough. As grody as cowboys are during the day, that’s how clean they are at night. My cleanness is more like my baseline mood. Kinda steady, no dramatic highs or lows. Was this too much information? I’m thinking maybe yes! 😂 1h

Credit: ashley alexander photography/Instagram