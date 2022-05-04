Ree Drummond's Husband Ladd Crashes Her Photoshoot Covered in Animal Poop: 'Showers Are Thorough'
Ladd Drummond is a master photobomber.
Ree Drummond was joined by her husband during her latest photoshoot, and while they were all smiles, the moment wasn't quite picture-perfect, she revealed on Instagram. The Pioneer Woman star, 53, shared the sweet photo of Ladd while he was "covered in something," she wrote.
"In this case, it was either dust or soot or another substance that rhymes with pit," she shared of the cattle rancher. "That is not a dark mustache over his lip. It was all over his shirt, too."
"As you can see, my life partner takes great joy in bear hugging my freshly showered person," she added. "If you look closely you can see the mischief in his eye."
However, the Food Network star — who shares five children, Alex, 24, Paige, 22, Bryce, 19, Todd, 18, and foster son Jamar, 18, with Ladd — was quick to correct any assumptions about cowboys' hygiene habits.
"Ironically, did you know there is no cleaner human being than a cowboy just before they get in bed at night? The showers are hot and the showers are thorough," she revealed. "As grody as cowboys are during the day, that's how clean they are at night."
"My cleanness is more like my baseline mood. Kinda steady, no dramatic highs or lows," she concluded. "Was this too much information? I'm thinking maybe yes! 😂"
Her daughter Alex responded in the comment section and praised her parents.
"models ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥," she wrote.
Last month, Drummond shared an update about Ladd's recovery one year after he and the couple's nephew Caleb were seriously injured in a crash while battling a wildfire on the couple's Oklahoma property in March 2021.
"He's lifting weights. He's riding his horse. He's feeding cattle and doing all the work on the ranch he always did," she wrote in a blog post.
"Sure, his neck is still a little stiff and probably always will be," she added. "He can no longer whip his head around when I call 'Oh, Honey????? Can you do me a favor????' from the other room. (And this is probably okay with him, haha)."
Ree concluded, "So all in all, I'm giving thanks today Ladd is pretty much back to normal…just in time for spring burning to start, by the way. I repeat: Jesus take the wheel."
In February, Ree revealed the keys to a successful marriage on Instagram: "1. Listen to each other 2. Touch feet in bed right before you go to sleep, even if you're mad. 3. Never, ever ski together."