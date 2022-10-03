Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Has a Mini Reunion at Son Bryce's College Football Game

The Pioneer Woman host's family gathered at the University of North Texas to cheer Bryce on

By
Published on October 3, 2022 01:11 PM
Ree Drummonds family have a mini reunion at Bryce’s football game
Photo: Alex Drummond Scott Instagram

It was a family affair at Ree Drummond's son's football game this weekend!

As Bryce Drummond took the field as part of the University of North Texas football squad, his mom, 53, father Ladd, and sisters Paige and Alex joined the crowd in cheering him on. Alex posted a string of photos of the Drummond crew in their green attire as they watched the game play out.

The photos appeared to be from the Oct. 1 home game against Florida Atlantic, which North Texas won 45-28. Bryce's team is currently 3-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play, per the team's schedule.

Along with some football and heart-hand emojis, Alex appropriately described the crew at the event as Bryce's "fan club." He responded in the comment section with an "ayeee." Alex's husband Mauricio Scott could also been seen in the fam pics, being just as supportive of his brother-in-law as the rest of the family.

Bryce, a linebacker on the team, is getting used to the family visits at games. He started on the team back in January and in early September, the Food Network host shared a series of Instagram stories where she and Paige were all decked out in green UNT shirts yelling "Go Mean Green!!!"

Ree also wrote on Instagram that she and Paige were "Bryce's biggest fans" as she held up some green pom poms. In another picture with Bryce, she wrote "and the mom was happy❤️"

The Drummonds are certainly a football family, as Ree's 18-year old son Todd is varsity quarterback for the Pawhuska Huskies in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Ree, Mauricio, Alex and Ree's nephew Stuart all joined in cheering on Todd at a recent game.

"They have their friends and their jobs and their college classes and their lives…but on Friday nights in the fall, they're Huskie fans. They travel home and show up!! 🧡🖤😭 Thank God for football," Ree wrote.

Ree's foster son Jamar will play college ball at the University of Central Oklahoma next year, and Todd will soon play at the University of South Dakota. Appropriately, Ree dedicated the cover of the Pioneer Woman Magazine's fall issue to Todd, as he wears his football uniform.

"There is nothing more exciting and thrilling than Friday-night football games in a small town," she penned in the Pioneer Woman Magazine fall issue, adding that there's also "nothing more stressful for the mom of a quarterback than Friday night football games!"

