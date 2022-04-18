The Pioneer Woman star's Easter gathering was packed with lots of family time

Ree Drummond's Kids Are All Under One Roof for Family Easter

The Drummond kids, cousins, and couples all gathered together for one family-filled Easter Sunday.

Ree Drummond's five kids — Alex, 24, Paige, 22, Bryce, 19, Jamar, 18, and Todd, 18 — were all under one roof at the Drummond ranch in Oklahoma to celebrate the holiday. Alex was joined by her husband Mauricio Scott and Paige's boyfriend Mitchell Adams also made an appearance.

In true Pioneer Woman fashion, Ree, 53, posted fun Instagram Stories of their day, starting with Bryce trying to lend a hand in the kitchen. Ree smiled next to her son as he held a ham with potholders. "Bryce doesn't know how to handle ham 😂," she wrote. "Eight of us were hovered over him." The watchful mom playfully guided her son and quoted herself saying, "Don't slosh!" as he placed the meat into the oven.

Ree also posted a sweet photo of Todd sitting on her lap: "Me & Todd."

The home chef shared a group photo of the entire "Easter squad" which also included "cousins, sibs couples," she wrote to showcase how full their Pawhuska home was for the spring holiday.

In her own Instagram post, Alex revealed that the gathering was, of course, complete with an Easter egg hunt.

"Easter with the squad 💖😌✨ He has risen indeed!!!!," she wrote. "P.S. who do you think won the Easter egg hunt?? 🤭"

Paige playfully commented on her older sister's post, "I definitely didn't win :')"

The Pioneer Woman star was no doubt basking in the family time as most of her kids are out of the house living on their own or away at school. She recently visited Bryce at his college, the University of North Texas.