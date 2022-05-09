Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Youngest Daughter Paige Is Graduating College: 'She's Done Great'

"I feel like it was just yesterday that I dropped her off at college," the Pioneer Woman star said of her youngest daughter Paige, who graduates from University of Arkansas on Friday

Ree Drummond's daughter is almost a college graduate!

Paige Drummond, 22, posted a series of graduation photos to her Instagram feed on Friday ahead of her ceremony this weekend. The Pioneer Woman star's youngest daughter snapped some special photos around her University of Arkansas campus to commemorate the milestone.

"4 years went by way too fast :') This place quickly turned into a home for me and I don't even have the words to describe how thankful I am for it! ily @uarkansas 🤍🤍🤍," she captioned the post.

Ree spoke with PEOPLE on Monday about her daughter's big day.

"Paige is graduating Friday, so we will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas as a family. I'm so excited for her. She's had a great four years," the proud mom tells PEOPLE. "Of course, it was interrupted by the pandemic for several months just like every college student. But she's done great."

Paige Drummond Graduation.

Ree has plenty to brag about when it comes to Paige's accomplishments — the 22-year-old is graduating with honors, plus she has a job lined up in Dallas this summer, Ree says.

"It's really fun to watch her. I can't believe she's ready to graduate. I feel like it was just yesterday that I dropped her off at college," she adds.

Ree Drummond, Paige Drummond Ree and Paige Drummond | Credit: Ree Drummond/Instagram

She also gushed about Paige on her Instagram post.

"Love you, Paigie!!! Can't wait to see what's ahead for you," Ree commented. "So proud of your hard work!"

Paige's older sister, Alex, was also feeling the love in the comment section.

"QUEEN. I feel so old 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ proud of you," she wrote.

Along with sweet photos of Paige showing off her sorority's stole and graduation regalia, the University of Arkansas alumna snuck in a playful picture: She traded her black heels for white Crocs in the last photo of her post, tagging the shoe brand on Instagram.

In March, Ree introduced Paige's new boyfriend Mitchell Adams to fans on her Instagram. The Food Network star shared a photo of herself, Paige and Adams who she jokingly referred to as Paige's "new friend."

She playfully captioned the post, "Paige has a new haircut and a new friend. Okay, bye."

Paige added her own two cents on the post, commenting, "Don't be fooled everyone. She slipped up and called him boyfriend this weekend 🤭."

Along with Paige and Alex, Ree and her husband Ladd are parents to three other children: sons Todd and Bryce, as well as foster son Jamar.

Earlier this month, Ree wished Alex and husband Mauricio Scott a happy one-year wedding anniversary by sharing several stunning photos of the bride and groom and their families.

"Can't believe it's been a year. 'Twas a special, special night we will never forget," she wrote. "Happy first anniversary, Alex and Mauricio!! Love you both so much! ❤️"

Alex commented on her mom's post: "Can't believe it either!! we love you sooo much, so thankful for the impact you had on all the wedding festivities AND our marriage."

The 24-year-old also relived the special day on her own Instagram, posting a series of wedding day photos. The first picture featured a photo of Scott dipping Alex for a kiss on the dance floor.