Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Jokes About Her 'Innocent ... Country Girl' Image in TikTok Video

Alex Drummond poked fun at her "innocent" image from her mom's Pioneer Woman episodes in a new TikTok.

Ree Drummond's eldest daughter, 24, lipsyncs the words to a popular TikTok audio of Miranda Cosgrove talking about how she does "cuss a little" and what her favorite curse word is.

But the audio is edited from Cosgrove's original answer ("f–--") to a different curse word ("c–--"), which is an adjustment that Alex jokes about in the caption.

"When the majority of your social media following knows you as the innocent little homeschooled, country girl that would appear on her mom's Food Network show to ride her horse and partake in wholesome family dinners," Alex wrote on the video she posted Thursday.

"Keeping it PG for you guys 😁" she added in the caption.

Alex spoke to PEOPLE about how, despite her mother's massive following, she forgets about her mother's Pioneer Woman fame.

"It's been such a whirlwind but she never got caught up in it all. She has really stayed grounded throughout it all and is so humble about everything," Alex told PEOPLE in January.

In fact, Alex says her mom is so normal that she often overlooks her celebrity status. "Sometimes I'm just with her and forget she's even famous because she's such a normal mom — so weird, and goofy, and down to earth," Alex said. "To me, she is the same mom that she was before all of this craziness started, and she cares just as much about my graduation and my brother's sporting events as she does her Today show appearances and things like that."

Ree Drummond, Alex Drummond Scott Credit: Alex Drummond Scott/Instagram

Alex and her husband Mauricio Scott will sometimes pop into episodes of The Pioneer Woman, and Alex is even known to be behind the camera.