Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Breaks Down Her Siblings' Dynamic, Reveals Who's Closest to Who

Alex Drummond is spilling all her sibling secrets.

Ree Drummond's eldest child recently posted a series of Instagram Stories, answering fans' questions about the dynamic with her four siblings, Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, Jamar, 20, and Todd, 18.

One fan asked Alex, 25, to break down which of her siblings are most "alike/different."

"Todd and I are more similar and then Bryce, Paige and Jamar are more similar," she answered in a video. "So it's like the oldest and youngest."

"We kind of have that connection," she added of her relationship with Todd. "And then Paige, Bryce and Jamar all have like more similar personalities."

Similarities aside, Alex said all five Drummond kids "have a really fun dynamic."

"I feel like I have a unique and fun relationship with each and every one of my siblings and even though we're all very different personality-wise, we all just have so much fun together," she said. "I feel like I am more myself with my siblings than I am with anyone."

Ree Drummond and family. Ree Drummond/Instagram

The Drummond family has already hit several special milestones this year. Most recently, Ree sent her youngest son, Todd, off to college at the University of South Dakota in January.

At the time, Ree posed for a selfie in a car, as Todd was seen behind her in a red University of South Dakota shirt.

"Made it to SD yesterday," she wrote in the Instagram Story. "GO YOTES! (and go Todd)."

Ree recalled on her blog how her son committed to the university just one day after a campus visit.

Later in the day, she posted a few more snaps of their goodbye. "Said bye to our baby today," she captioned the post. "We couldn't love him more. I keep zooming in on his eyelashes in the first pic. Todd, I'll miss your eyelashes so much! Go have an awesome experience and keep bein' yourself, son. Go Yotes!"

Ree Drummond/Instagram

Last spring, Ree spoke with PEOPLE about her plans with husband Ladd once they become empty nesters.

"Ladd and I, we look forward to someday traveling a little bit. We really haven't done that beyond just going to Colorado for a week in the summer, but we'd like to actually travel places in the world sometime," she said.

January also marked Ladd's birthday, a day in which the couple's foster son, Jamar Goff, posted a touching message for his foster father.

"I've been blessed with the best father figure I could possibly ask for. The smartest, strongest, most dedicated, and devoted man I know," he wrote alongside a photo with Ladd and Ree while he signed his letter of intent to play football for the University of Central Oklahoma Broncos in February 2021.

Ree Drummond/instagram

"You've taught me more things than you know and you're still teaching me," Goff continued. "Thank you for everything you've done and everything you're doing, I couldn't be more grateful for the man I get to call 'dad.'"

Goff joined the Drummond family in 2018, when Ree and Ladd became his foster parents. Though the food blogger kept the details under wraps for some time, Ree opened up about her relationship with Goff in her book, Frontier Follies.

"Fostering a kid was never something Ladd and I pursued or felt called to do, but Jamar's circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn't ignore," she wrote. "Long story short, all six foot five inches of him showed up at our house one afternoon, bag in hand, ready to move in."