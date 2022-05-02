Ree Drummond Wishes Daughter Alex Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary — a Look Back at Alex's Big Day

The Pioneer Woman star's daughter Alex got married on May 1, 2021 at the family's Oklahoma ranch

Year one is done for Alex Drummond and her husband Mauricio Scott!

Ree Drummond is celebrating her oldest daughter's one-year anniversary since the couple wed on May 1, 2021 at the family's Oklahoma ranch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday, the proud mom shared several sweet photos of the bride and groom and their families from the wedding to commemorate the special occasion.

"Can't believe it's been a year. 'Twas a special, special night we will never forget," she wrote. "Happy first anniversary, Alex and Mauricio!! Love you both so much! ❤️"

Alex commented on her mom's post: "Can't believe it either!! we love you sooo much, so thankful for the impact you had on all the wedding festivities AND our marriage."

Alex, 24, was also feeling the love on the day of her special milestone.

She posted a series of photos to Instagram of her wedding day. The first picture featured a gorgeous photo of Scott dipping Alex for a kiss on the dance floor, surrounded by family and friends.

"A whole trip around the sun with my best friend. 💗," Alex wrote. "Didn't know this much love & fun was possible!!!! Thank you to everyone who has reached out today and given us kind words of affirmation and encouragement. It means the world to us, we'd be nowhere without our loving community! Here's to many more years @mauricioscott03 🥂"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the clip above from The Pioneer Woman episode celebrating their anniversary, viewers get to relive the day the couple said "I do." The video opens with Ree's husband Ladd seeing Alex in her wedding dress before the ceremony and sharing an emotional embrace.

(Ladd and Ree are also parents to daughter Paige, 22, and sons Bryce, 19, Jamar, 18, and Todd, 18.)

"There's nothing like the father of the bride seeing his daughter in her wedding dress for the first time," Ree said in the video. "It was such a special moment."

Next, Alex revealed the dress to her bridesmaids. Dressed in various styles of pastel dresses, the bridal party gushed over how much they loved it.

Scott, who predicted it would be "emotional" seeing Alex for the first time on the big day, guessed right. In the clip, viewers can see him tearing up as his bride walked down the aisle in the outdoor wedding. Following the sweet moment was a snippet of Alex and Scott holding hands while saying "I do," Scott wiping a tear from Alex's face.

Alex Drummond wedding Credit: discovery+. inset: getty

The peek into the ceremony even included the newly married couple's first kiss when they were pronounced "Mr. and Mrs. Mauricio Scott" followed by cheers from friends and family.

The fantasy garden-themed reception took place under a tent draped with beautiful pink and blue floral arrangements. The video featured the ethereal venue and captured an adorable father-daughter dance. But Ree admitted her younger daughter Paige's speech is what "really made me cry."

"Alex is everything that I want to be," Paige said through tears. "You have given me adventure, a beautiful shadow to live in and an inspiration to do better every day. Mauricio, I love you, too. I wish you guys a lifetime full of love and happiness and me coming to crash at y'all's house. Cheers!"

Alex and Scott, who met during their freshman year of college at Texas A&M University, revealed the news of their engagement in August 2020.

As mother of the bride, Ree was busy with wedding planning in the months leading up to her daughter's big day and shared many behind-the-scenes looks. The Food Network star was fittingly put in charge of curating the menu, catered by her restaurant, the Mercantile.

She selected a mouth-watering main course of beef-tenderloin filet, charred vegetables, peppers and asparagus, and mashed potatoes as one of the side dishes, she explained during an Instagram Live Q&A for The Pioneer Woman Magazine before the wedding.

Alex Drummond wedding Credit: Discovery+

Ree recently shared an update on Ladd's health one year after he broke his neck during an accident on their ranch. He was injured only a few months before the wedding, so the father of the bride briefly removed his neck brace to walk Alex down the aisle. Ree's most recent status check on her husband was in a blog post she shared this March, saying he's "doing great."

"He's lifting weights. He's riding his horse. He's feeding cattle and doing all the work on the ranch he always did," Ree wrote in the blog. "The surgeon had told us that the fracture in his neck came dangerously close to damaging his spinal cord, and the fact that he was lucky to be able to get up and walk around after surgery was not lost on Ladd."