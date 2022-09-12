Ree Drummond Visits Son Bryce for His First College Football Game This Season

Football season is in full swing for the Drummond family!

The Pioneer Woman star, 53, visited her son, Bryce, 19, on Saturday at the University of North Texas, where he started last January after graduating high school early to practice with his new football team. Ree shared a series of Instagram Stories cheering on her son with her daughter, Paige, 23.

The Food Network host and Paige were all decked out in green UNT shirts. "Go Mean Green!!!" she wrote alongside the smiley photo.

She also shared a selfie on the bleachers with her youngest daughter. Clearly a proud mom, Ree smiled as she shook a green pom pom. "Bryce's biggest fans," she wrote. In another snapshot with Paige, she wrote: "Breaking News. Football is everything."

Of course, Ree snuck in a photo with her quarterback son. His green team shorts matched her school t-shirt as they smiled on the side of the stadium. "And the mom was happy❤️," she wrote.

To round out the sports-filled weekend, Ree posted a Story of the stadium from the stands. "Football overload this weekend and that's great with me🧡💚."

September has been filled with family time on the field for the Drummonds — including in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where Ree's 18-year old son Todd plays varsity quarterback for the Pawhuska Huskies.

Ree Drummond shared a sweet picture on Instagram of her daughter Alex, son-in-law Mauricio Scott and nephew Stuart Smith at Todd's football game.

In the photo, Stu was sandwiched between Alex and Mauricio and all three looked thrilled to be standing on the Pawhuska High School football field.

"They have their friends and their jobs and their college classes and their lives…but on Friday nights in the fall, they're Huskie fans. They travel home and show up!! 🧡🖤😭 Thank God for football," she wrote.

Several Drummond kids have played for the Pawhuska Huskies, including Bryce and foster son Jamar. (Jamar is now playing college football at the University of Central Oklahoma and Todd will play at the University of South Dakota next year.)

Drummond even dedicated the most recent cover of the Pioneer Woman Magazine to Todd and football. In the fall issue, which is available now, the mother-son duo are all smiles gracing the cover — Todd in his orange football uniform and Ree styled in festive, orange earrings.

"There is nothing more exciting and thrilling than Friday-night football games in a small town," she said in the Pioneer Woman Magazine fall issue. On the flip side, she joked that there's also "nothing more stressful for the mom of a quarterback than Friday night football games!"