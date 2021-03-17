Ree Drummond Thanks Fans for 'Care and Kindness' After Crash Involving Husband Ladd and Nephew

The Pioneer Woman star's husband Ladd and nephew Caleb were involved in a collision last week while responding to a fire burning near the family farm in Oklahoma

Ree Drummond is thankful for the overwhelming support she and her family have received following the truck collision involving her husband, Ladd, and their nephew, Caleb.

The accident occurred last week while Ladd, 57, and Caleb, 21, were responding to a fire near the family's farm in Osage County, Oklahoma. Both men suffered injuries in the crash but have been discharged from the hospital and are expected to make full recoveries.

On Wednesday, Ree, 52, posted an Instagram in which she shared her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for their support in the week since the "pretty serious accident."

"I wrote an update with specific details on my website, but just wanted to post here to say thank you all for your care and kindness over the past several days!" The Pioneer Woman star said. "Life is fragile. It's also unpredictable. Also, I'm never answering the phone again."

"But seriously," Ree added, "I'm so darn grateful both guys are back home recovering, as I see so clearly how much worse things could have been. I love you all! Sorry, I'm totally in 'I love you, man!!!' mode, and it's Lent so I'm not even drinking! 😊 Just high on life and thankfulness."

On Monday, Ree gave her fans a full update on Ladd and Caleb's condition days after the crash.

According to Ree, Ladd originally refused medical attention after the crash. "This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don't like to admit when they're hurt," she said.

While Caleb was transported to the hospital via ambulance, Ladd felt well enough to drive himself, though he was a little stiff. "He called me on his way and tried to explain what happened, at which time I promptly lost all feeling in my knees before running out the door and heading to town," Ree explained.

At the hospital, Ladd was told he broke his neck in two places. He later underwent a successful surgery in Tulsa to stabilize the fracture, Ree said, but will have to wear a neck brace for their daughter Alex's wedding on May 1.

Caleb, meanwhile, suffered a few broken ribs and a severe concussion, but has also since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.

"Rather than wish the accident didn't happen, I'm gonna live in a state of gratitude—not just for the guys being okay, but also for the love, kindness, and prayers of so many of you," Ree said on her website. "Thank you all so very much for reaching out to our family and for keeping us in your hearts through the past several days. I can't tell you how much it means to all of us, and I'll never, ever forget it!"

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol previously obtained by PEOPLE, the accident took place around 1:43 p.m. on Wednesday about eight miles west of Pawhuska.

Ladd and Caleb were each driving a Himmat Fire Truck on County Road N3660. Caleb was driving southbound, while Ladd husband was driving northbound. The trucks hit one another "head-on" due to "high winds on a gravel road" that caused visibility to be decreased, according to the report.

Neither Ladd or Caleb were wearing a seatbelt, the report said, and Caleb "was ejected approximately 70 feet from point of rest."