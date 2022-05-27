Ree Drummond Teases Son Todd for Falling Asleep at Daughter Paige's Graduation: 'Captivating'
The Drummond family has had so much to celebrate lately, Todd seems to be exhausted from the excitement.
In an Instagram post, the Pioneer Woman poked fun at her youngest son for catching some Zs at her daughter Paige's graduation.
On May 27, the star posted two pictures of her 18 year old slumped while sitting in the crowd at the University of Arkansas ceremony. In the caption, she wrote, "We went to Paige's graduation a couple of weeks ago, and Todd found the whole thing absolutely captivating."
In the first picture, the youngest Drummond child is asleep with his head resting in his hand while Paige's boyfriend, Mitchell Adams (who Ree jokingly referred to as Paige's "new friend" in April), posed behind him and flashed a thumbs up.
The second photo shows a different angle of Todd, still asleep in the same position, with Ree's son-in-law Mauricio Scott cheekily smiling at the camera. Drummond's oldest daughter, Alex, is also tagged in the picture.
Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman commented on the Food Network star's post with crying laughing emojis, writing, "this made me lol."
Two weeks ago, Ree posted a series of family-filled photos to her Instagram feed of the graduation festivities.
"Paige is graduating Friday, so we will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, as a family. I'm so excited for her. She's had a great four years," the proud mom told PEOPLE a week before Paige's big day. "Of course, it was interrupted by the pandemic for several months just like every college student. But she's done great."
"It's really fun to watch her. I can't believe she's ready to graduate. I feel like it was just yesterday that I dropped her off at college," she added.
Both daughters have graduated from college, but the Drummonds are not done with college events. Ree and Ladd are currently focusing on getting Todd off to school as he makes his way through the football recruitment process. Plus, their foster son Jamar plays football at the University of Central Oklahoma and their eldest son Bryce is the quarterback at the University of North Texas.