Ree Drummond Spreads Holiday Cheer in New Trailer for Candy Coated Christmas Scripted Movie

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at Candy Coated Christmas, premiering Nov. 19 on discovery+

Mark your calendars! Ree Drummond is bringing her cheerful cooking from the kitchen to holiday movies.

Candy Coated Christmas, Food Network's first-ever scripted feature and Drummond's first-ever acting role, will premiere on Nov. 19, the network announced on Wednesday. The holiday movie will stream only on discovery+ as one of many festive features to get viewers in the spirit.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the trailer for the upcoming movie.

In the trailer, Molly Gallant (played by Molly McCook) returns to her late mother's small hometown in Washington after learning that her family's business is facing bankruptcy. She intends on selling her mother's childhood home before she meets the current renters, Noah Winters (Aaron O'Connell) and his family. But, from the looks of the trailer, Molly starts to fall in love with the town, its bakery (run by Drummond's character) and Noah.

The Pioneer Woman star, 52, plays Bee, the owner of a sweet shop in the fictional town of Peppermint Hollow, the peppermint capital of the world. At one point in the trailer, she hands out mint brownie bites, which Food Network has a recipe for if fans want to try them out at home.

"I am so incredibly honored that Food Network asked me to play Bee," said Drummond in a press release. "If I get to be in just one movie in my life, I want it to be a Christmas movie."

Fans of the cook can watch Drummond's journey on set with inside looks at her wardrobe fittings and her first time meeting the cast and crew in a feature called Candy Coated Christmas: Behind the Scenes with Ree Drummond. This special insider scoop will be available to stream on Nov. 1 with discovery+ and will also include some baking tricks from the celebrity chef.

"Candy Coated Christmas was so much fun to be part of; it had all the magical elements that make holiday movies so special," Drummond said in a statement when the film was announced in August. "Any initial nerves I felt about joining this project completely melted away when I stepped into the sweet, charming world of Peppermint Hollow!"