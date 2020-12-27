Ree Drummond Spends Christmas with Foster Son Jamar and Family: 'You Make Christmas Lots of Fun'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Ree Drummond has a lot to celebrate on Christmas.

The Pioneer Woman star shared photos of her happy family's holiday celebration on Friday. Drummond was joined by husband Ladd, sons Bryce, 18, and Todd, 16, daughters, Alex, 23, and Paige, 21, and her foster son, Jamar, 18.

"How we think we are...vs how we really are. 🤓 I love you Alex, Paige, Bryce, Jamar, and Todd! (And Fred and Rusty.) You make Christmas lots of fun, you weirdos. ❤️ Merry Christmas, everyone!!" Drummond captioned a series of candid photos of all the children on Instagram.

And the proud parent also shared how daughter Paige helped out in the kitchen. "Well, Paige now helps Missy make the fried quail and gravy on Christmas morning so I don’t have to," Drummond wrote in a separate post.

In an excerpt from her new book Frontier Follies shared on Nov. 9, the Food Network star revealed she and Ladd became foster parents a year and a half ago when they welcomed Jamar—who played on the same high school football team as Bryce and Todd—into their Pawhuska, Okla., home. "Jamar’s circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn’t ignore," she wrote.

Elsewhere in her post, she detailed the reasoning behind why she is just now introducing the world to her "bonus kid:" "I haven’t written or spoken publicly about him much, because for one thing, the state agency that handles fostering has strict rules against posting about foster children on social media, which I get," she explained. "Also, I’ve never wanted to subject Jamar to more attention than he wanted or needed before he had a chance to settle in and get his bearings in our home."

Once the news was public, Drummond shared a sweet photo of her three sons all on the football field after a game. "Groupie. 🧡🖤," she wrote.

The celeb chef told PEOPLE earlier this month that Jamar is an “inextricable part” of their family.