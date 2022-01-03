The Pioneer Woman star and her family kicked off 2022 by singing the Eagles' "Take It Easy"

Ree Drummond Sings Karaoke with Her Kids on New Year's Eve — Watch

Ree Drummond can add singing to her long list of impressive talents.

The Pioneer Woman star and her children brought in the new year by showing off their karaoke skills.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Food Network star's daughter Alex Drummond Scott shared a series of videos featuring the family together on New Year's Eve at P-Town Pizza restaurant in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Along with Alex, 24, and Ree, her kids Paige, 21, and Bryce, 19, celebrated 2022 by singing the Eagles' "Take It Easy" as they enjoyed a fun-filled night out at the restaurant owned by the television host and her husband, Ladd. The three ladies then mastered Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now."

(Ree also shares son Todd, 17, and foster son Jamar, 19, with her husband of 25 years.)

"Ringing in 2022 in my fav place with my fav people!! 💖🤠🌟 bye bye 2021, you were good to us," Alex captioned the post. "P.S. comment if you think we should start a band."

Alex also shared photos with new husband Mauricio, who joined for the New Year's Eve celebration. The two tied the knot in May at the family's Oklahoma ranch.

Ree posted her own silly photo booth video from their party. "What's wrong with me? Poor Ladd. 😂," she joked. "Happy New Year, friends! Here's to a bright, beautiful, blue-skied 2022.❤️"

She also recently shared photos of her family on Instagram from 2021 while reflecting on the year, which saw her daughter's wedding and also the loss of her brother, Michael.

"2021 brought sadness to our family…but it brought lots of joy, too. ❤️ I'm ready for a new year! I'll try not to burn too much toast," she wrote.

Ree and most of her family were all under one roof celebrating Christmas together in Oklahoma last month.

Missing in action was Alex. She and Mauricio spent their first Christmas together as a married couple visiting Mauricio's hometown in Monterrey, Mexico.

Their absence meant the Drummond kids' annual matching pajamas picture wasn't quite complete.