Food Network chef and cookbook author Ree Drummond shared some of her Oklahoma restaurant's "UTTERLY RIDONKULOUS" new dishes

Ree Drummond Shows Off the New Dishes at Her Oklahoma Restaurant, The Merc: 'Never Been Better'

If Ree Drummond's on-screen cooking has made you hungry, then the new menu items at her Oklahoma restaurant are the perfect fix.

The Pioneer Woman star on Tuesday shared to Instagram a series of scrumptious-looking videos and pictures of new dishes from The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, her beloved restaurant, bakery, and store experience.

In the post, Dummond, 53, uploaded a collection of images showcasing the new appetizers, main dishes and desserts from her eatery, which goes by the nickname "The Merc."

"I got to eat at The Merc with my mom and sister last night, and it was one of the most delicious evenings of my life," she wrote on Instagram alongside an assortment of food content. "These photos and videos don't even represent all the menu items we ordered (we went home with plenty of leftovers!)…but I wanted to share."

In her gallery, Ree included photos of "a bunch of new things" that made the menu, including the Marvelous Meatballs appetizer — a meatball dish served with marinara, mozzarella, basil, and shaved parmesan.

She also posted a pic of her "new favorite" order, the BBQ Glazed Half Chicken entrée. "My gosh" she wrote of the dinner, a boneless grilled chicken topped with barbecue sauce and plated alongside mashed potatoes and balsamic bacon Brussel sprouts.

For customers looking to eat some veggies, the Shrimp Noodle Salad might be the pick; Ree's picture of this new dish showed noodles, bright vegetables, and herbs with soy-glazed shrimp.

Nothing appeared to top the Baked Mac and Cheese Your Way though, with assorted toppings on the side like bacon bits, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, and broccoli. Perfect for diners wanting something more decadent, Drummond herself described it as "UTTERLY RIDONKULOUS," adding that it is a "mac and cheese that is not to be believed."

And for dessert, Drummond dipped a spoonful of vanilla ice cream into a gooey chocolate cake.

"Our amazing chefs are at the top of their game, and I dare say the food at The Merc has never been better 😭😍," Ree continued in her caption. "So proud of them, and also kind of mad at them for making it impossible for me just to order one thing 😊."

The star's foodie fans and friends commented compliments, like baker Joy Wilson who wrote, "Y'all have the best food!!!! I'm still dreaming of the pizza night! 😂😍❤️." Food Network Iron Chef Cat Cora added a simple, "Yummmmm."

Located in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, the restaurant's building first opened as the Osage Mercantile in 1910 and had been abandoned for 30 years when Ree and husband Ladd Drummond bought it in 2012.

For even more Ree-related activities, fans can go to the set of The Pioneer Woman — also known as the family guest house on the Drummond's sprawling Osage County, Oklahoma ranch. Free tours of the spot are open to the public, on a schedule each month. Visitors will be able to get up, close, and personal with Ree's kitchen and living space, and are encouraged to snap plenty of pictures in the process.

Tickets (1 per group) are required for Lodge tours, and are available at The Merc. There is no limit to the number of tickets offered on tour dates, but they're not able to be obtained in advance and therefore are only good for that day's date.