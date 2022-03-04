Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ree Drummond said she was "inspired" by Isabella Boylston, principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre in New York City

Ree Drummond Shows Off Her Secret Ballet Skills and Her Dog Isn't Impressed: 'Why'd You Walk Off?'

Just call her the pirouette woman!

Ree Drummond isn't just skilled in the kitchen, it seems — she's also got some killer dance moves.

In a video shared to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Pioneer Woman star demonstrated her ballet moves on the porch of her Oklahoma ranch — doing a plié, tendu, Rond de jambe, écarté, and even a Pas de chat for the camera while Parov Stelar's "Candy Girl" played on.

During her performance, Drummond's two basset hounds watched on, one of them (Fred) leaving towards the end.

"Why'd you walk off, Fred???" Drummond joked in the post's caption.

She went to explain that she was "inspired" by Isabella Boylston, principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre in New York City.

Drummond was just in New York City, to support her friend Cyndi Kane, whose new cookbook Save-It-Forward Suppers: A Simple Strategy to Save Time, Money, and Sanity published on March 1.

Kane has long appeared on Drummond's Food network series, and goes by the nickname "Hyacinth." She's "the one home cook" Drummond says she "most aspires to be like."

"I love her for her hilarious wit and her completely outwardly-focused heart, and we've parented, traveled, laughed, and cried together for the past 20-plus years,' Drummond wrote on Instagram in February. "She's frugal, creative, resourceful, innovative, and she amazes me with her dedication to both flavor and practicality."

Drummond added, in a post earlier this month, that Kane was instrumental in helping her publish her first-ever cookbook, 14-years prior.

"As the deadline for my first-ever cookbook loomed, my best friend Hyacinth began to lose actual sleep over how behind I was," Drummond explained. "I didn't lose sleep, mind you, for I lived (and okay, still live) in the moment and figured it'd all work out in the end. 😂 But not Hyacinth, no sir. She was (and is) a productive member of society and knew that deadlines were not just suggestions, and she could no longer bear the stress."

To help, Kane "loaded up her then-little kids, headed out to the ranch for I think about two weeks straight, and acted as my sous chef, prep cook, dishwasher, and encourager until I'd cooked (and photographed 😱) every freaking recipe and finished the book."

That's why being by Kane's side as her first cookbook published was so special to Drummond. "I got to be with Hyacinth in NYC the day her own cookbook launched — a cookbook born out of her efficient, resourceful, sensible, creative, and delicious approach to home cooking," Drummond wrote. "The strange and wonderful rhythm of life is not lost on me, and I couldn't be happier for my friend."