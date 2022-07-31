Ree Drummond's Sheet-Pan Teriyaki Chicken
Ree Drummond shares a fast weeknight dinner from her new cookbook The Pioneer Woman Cooks—Super Easy! "It's sweet, sticky chicken and veggies with charred and caramelized edges—and it's done on a sheet pan in about 30 minutes. What's not to love?"
"Using a store-bought sauce makes it super easy," says the Food Network star. "You can bump up the flavor of the sauce with garlic or chile oil if you're in the mood!" Looking to make the meal more filling? Drummond recommends "serving this recipe with rice or noodles for a heartier meal."
Ingredients
- 1 lb. fresh asparagus, trimmed, cut into 2-in. pieces
- 1 lb. fresh broccoli, cut into small florets
- 12 tricolor mini peppers (10 oz.), stemmed and halved lengthwise
- 1 large red onion, cut into bite-size chunks
- 8 scallions, halved lengthwise, and cut crosswise into 1-in. pieces
- 1 ½ cups teriyaki sauce
- 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (2 lbs. total)
- 1 teaspoon grated lime zest (from 1 lime)
- Sesame seeds and cilantro leaves, for garnish
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 400°. Place asparagus, broccoli, mini peppers, onion and scallions on a large rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil; drizzle with ¾ cup of the teriyaki sauce, and toss to coat. Divide remaining ¾ cup teriyaki sauce between two bowls. Arrange chicken thighs on top of veggies; brush teriyaki sauce from one of the bowls all over chicken.
- Step 2Bake in oven until vegetables are just tender and chicken is almost cooked through (thermometer reads about 145°), 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven. With a clean brush, brush chicken with sauce from second bowl.
- Step 3Turn oven to broil. Return baking sheet to oven; broil until some of the sauce starts to caramelize on the chicken, 3 to 4 minutes. Watch carefully to make sure the sauce does not burn.
- Step 4Remove from oven. Sprinkle with lime zest; garnish with sesame seeds and cilantro. Serve immediately.
Tips
If you have bone-in thighs or drumsticks in the fridge, use them! They will take longer to cook, however, so bake the chicken for 25 to 30 minutes or until a thermometer reads 165°.