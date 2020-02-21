Ree Drummond Shares the Ultimate Throwback of Her 2 Sons as Kids on Their Ranch: ‘Brb Crying’

Time sure does fly by when you’re raising kids, and Ree Drummond the Food Network star best known to viewers as the Pioneer Woman, is no stranger to the phenomenon.

The celebrity chef and mother of four shared an adorable throwback photo on Instagram of her now-teenage sons, Bryce, 17, and Todd, 16, from when they were young boys on the Drummond family’s ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

The pair can be seen sitting on the back of a large truck while wearing matching plaid button-down dress shirts, blue jeans, and brown boots. “brb crying…😢😩😭,” she captioned the sweet photo.

RELATED: Ree Drummond Opens Up About How Her Home Life Has Changed Since Her Daughters Went Off to College

Bryce and Todd are both on the Pawhuska high school football team, which the proud football mom frequently talks about on her Instagram.

A quick scroll through her page reveals numerous shots of the boys decked out in full football gear, including one hilarious shot from October 2019 of Drummond standing in between her sons, who are now both taller than the mom herself.

“Todd and Bryce. And me! I’m now the sixth tallest person in my family (of six). Oh, and also: Go Huskies! Ugh, I love football…” joked the chef on Instagram.

Drummond is also parent to daughters, Alex, 22, and Paige, 20, with her husband Ladd Drummond, a cattle rancher in Pawhuska.

In August 2018, Drummond documented the emotional moment she sent Paige off to college. “Red nose, trembling chin, tight throat, aching heart. Leaving your child at college is no picnic. I’ve done it once before and thought maybe this time would be a little easier. I think it’s a little harder,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

RELATED: Ree Drummond Reveals the Gorgeous Cover of Her New Cookbook (and a Peek of What’s Inside)

Drummond explained in an interview with Cowboys & Indians for their January 2020 cover story what it’s like with just her two sons and Ladd still living at home. “There was an immediate difference in the culture of our house. It was suddenly, very noticeably, a man cave, where ranching and football were (and still are!) the primary focus,” she said.

She “had to fight” to keep the female energy in the house, she says, but having two children in college also allowed her to appreciate the quiet times and explore new creative outlets — like her new cookbook, The New Frontier, which hit shelves in October 2019 and became Drummond’s sixth cookbook. “The glass is half full around here!” she said.