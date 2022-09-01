Ree Drummond Shares Sweet Birthday Post for 'Beautiful, Mighty' Daughter Paige

The University of Arkansas graduate turned 23 on Wednesday

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2022 03:10 PM
Ree Drummond wishes her daughter Paige a happy birthday
Photo: Ree Drummond/Instagram

Ree Drummond had some loving words for daughter Paige on Wednesday.

In honor of her daughter's 23rd birthday, the Pioneer Woman star, 53, shared a sweet tribute to her on Instagram.

"Paige. My beautiful, mighty Paige. These photos show a few of her many facets. Working girl, cowgirl, horse lover, graduate, daughter, sister, friend," wrote Ree, who is also mom to Alex, Bryce, Todd, and foster son, Jamar.

Her heartfelt message included a carousel of photos of Paige's big milestones and special moments — from her graduation from college this year to her hugging one of the horses on the Drummond Ranch.

The last photo was particularly special. It was a throwback picture featuring Ree's late mother-in-law, Nan, holding Paige as a baby.

"She'll always be the girl in that very last pic. Nan was holding her in that photo, and I think about how proud she'd be of her granddaughter today…and how much of Nan Paige carries with her.❤️ Happy birthday, Paige!" she wrote.

Paige was feeling all the love on her big day. "Love you so much mom!! ❤️ thank goodness I'm tall or I'd still have those legs :-)," she quipped in the comments section.

In May, Ree spoke with PEOPLE about how proud she was of her youngest daughter's accomplishments ahead of her graduation from the University of Arkansas.

"I'm so excited for her. She's had a great four years," the Food Network star told PEOPLE. "Of course, it was interrupted by the pandemic for several months just like every college student. But she's done great."

Ree has plenty to brag about when it comes to Paige's accomplishments — the now-23-year-old graduated with honors, plus she had a job lined up in Dallas.

"It's really fun to watch her. I can't believe she's ready to graduate. I feel like it was just yesterday that I dropped her off at college," she added.

Ree Drummond wishes her daughter Paige a happy birthday
Ree Drummond/Instagram

Later that month, Ree shared family photos from the milestone ceremony. The first featured Ree and husband Ladd posing next to the smiling graduate.

"We celebrated Paige this weekend. 🎓She's definitely ready for the next stage in life! (As for me, I'm ready for a nap," she captioned the post.

Paige, who was all decked out in her graduation regalia, snapped photos with her siblings, grandparents and more extended family members.

In a sweet photo along with three of the Drummond siblings, Bryce is pointing to Paige's diploma and making a silly face.

"On an unrelated note, Bryce is a goofball," Ree added to her post. Of course, she finished it in true proud-mom fashion. "Congratulations, Paigie.❤️"

Related Articles
Ree Drummond graduation
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Gathers Together for Paige's College Graduation
Ree Drummond, todd drummond
Ree Drummond and Son Todd Pose on the Cover of 'Pioneer Woman Magazine' Ahead of His Senior Year
Ree Drummond
'Pioneer Woman' 's Ree Drummond Models Her Fall Clothing Drop Alongside Her Daughters and 'Cute' Mom
Paige Drummond Graduation. https://www.instagram.com/a_paige_in_my_book/NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 01: Ann Marie "Ree" Drummond attends HGTV's "Home By Novogratz" Season 2 Premiere Party at Crosby Street Hotel on August 1, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Youngest Daughter Paige Is Graduating College: 'She's Done Great'
Todd Drummond Asleep at Graduation
Ree Drummond Teases Son Todd for Falling Asleep at Daughter Paige's Graduation: 'Captivating'
Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond Reunites with 'Pioneer Woman' Crew for the First Time in 2 Years: 'The Crew Is Back!'
Alex Drummond wedding
Ree Drummond Wishes Daughter Alex Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary — a Look Back at Alex's Big Day
Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Son Dylan's 22nd Birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg_WO6bLfwO/
Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Son Dylan's 22nd Birthday with Rare Throwback Photos
ree drummond with daughter and boyfriend
Ree Drummond Introduces Daughter Paige's Boyfriend by Cheekily Calling Him Her 'New Friend'
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022
Ree Drummond celebrates Easter with family
Ree Drummond's Kids Are All Under One Roof for Family Easter
Ree Drummond children
Ree Drummond's Kids Recreate Their Easter Photo from 10 Years Ago — Now with Foster Son Jamar!
Ree Drummond (L) and Ladd Drummond pose for a photo during The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration with Ree Drummond at The Mason Jar on June 6, 2017 in New York City.
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Reveals Husband Ladd Got Run Over by a Cow but Is OK: 'It Hurts'
Ree Drummond and daughters
Ree Drummond Models New Summer Apparel Collection Alongside Daughters Alex and Paige
Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond Says Husband Ladd Has 'Simple Wants' as He Spends Quality Time with Daughter Paige
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 'Soulmate Sister' Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday: 'So Kind Yet Badass'