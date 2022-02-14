Ree Drummond Shares Loving Post to Husband Ladd Nearly a Year After His Accident: 'My Valentine'

Ree Drummond commemorated Valentine's Day with her husband Ladd Drummond in her classically lighthearted way.

On Sunday, the Pioneer Woman star, 53, shared a sweet picture on Instagram of her and Ladd sweetly hugging one another. But in the caption, she was quick to note how their 22-year-old daughter Paige was photobombing their moment, smiling while looking at her parents.

"My Valentine. (And Paige! 😂❤️)" Ree wrote.

In the comments, Ree received love from many of her followers including Paige's sister, Alex Drummond Scott. "Cuties," the newlywed commented.

Ladd and Ree have been married for 25 years and, in addition to Paige and Alex, sons Bryce, 19, Todd, 18, and foster son Jamar, 18.

"It's been a wild adventure, and we've experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns. (And kids! 🤓)," Ree wrote on social media back in September, to celebrate her anniversary with Ladd. "That whole 'love' thing — the love that deepens, expands, and becomes more firmly rooted over time — is definitely there."

The Food Network star regularly gives fans a look inside her family dynamic and Oklahoma ranch on Instagram, from cozy pajama-clad family photos to behind-the-scenes clips of her self-shot cooking show. And she's pulled back the door on her marriage too, just last week sharing a video of Ladd after Ree helped him pull his car out of the mud.

"I got stuck in the pond," Ladd said. "[I] was trying to put my front tires in to break the ice and because I don't have mud tires, my feet tend to get stuck fairly easy. I got a little too far in the pond."

Cutting him off, Ree had one important question: "Who did you call to come rescue you?"

"The most capable person I know," Ladd said, after a big laugh. "I knew you'd come help me."

"Good answer!" Ree said. "That's all you need to say! Bye!"

Last March, Ladd was injured in a serious fire truck accident with her nephew, Caleb Drummond. The two collided in separate vehicles as they were attempting to put out a blaze on the family's Oklahoma farm, leaving Ladd with a broken neck and sending Caleb to the hospital in critical condition.

While Ladd has made significant progress in the months since, Ree gave an emotional tribute to her husband on Father's Day in which she mentioned some of his biggest "fatherhood moments" of the past year, including being there when their eldest daughter Alex got marred in May.

"Ladd watching Alex dance with her new husband. Ladd seeing Bryce off to college. Ladd patting Jamar on the back as he signs his letter of intent," she wrote. "Just a handful of fatherhood moments for my fella this year…and what a year it's been. Happy Father's Day, Ladd. So glad you're here, alive, whole…and all that good stuff. ❤️."

Alex also sent her dad love on social media in January for his birthday.

"My dad (Laddy Daddy as we like to call him) has always been the most present, involved, and committed father to my siblings and me," Alex wrote. "He never thought twice about driving me to a soccer game (and was ALWAYS at least an hour and a half early)! He taught me the value of hard work, honesty, generosity, and strong faith in God ... He hasn't always had the easiest go at things, and has faced some loss and hardship throughout his life. But he never fails to show up for the people around him."