Ree Drummond Shares Details on Daughter Alex's Upcoming Wedding: 'We Are So Excited'

The Drummond household is in full wedding planning mode!

In a new blog post, Ree Drummond shared all the latest details about her daughter Alex's upcoming wedding to fiancé Mauricio Scott — including that the event will be held on May 1 at the family's ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Pioneer Woman star, 52, said that while the couple — who got engaged in August 2020 — looked at several venues in Tulsa, "Alex and Mauricio ultimately decided that the ranch would be the best place for them to say 'I do.' "

Adding to the exciting news, Ree said that Alex, 23, got her wedding dress in Dallas last fall, which ended up being an emotional moment for the Food Network star.

"I have seen all those scenes in movies where the mom cries the moment her daughter finds 'the' wedding dress and I never thought that would be me...but someone must have been chopping onions in that bridal shop, because I'll be darned if I didn't tear up!" said Ree.

Image zoom Credit: Alex Drummond/Instagram; Getty Images

Alex and Mauricio, 23, have found their band for the reception, which will be held outdoors under an open tent, according to Ree. She also confirmed that the couple have finalized their guest list and intend to have attendees stay at her hotel, the Boarding House, bed and breakfasts in Pawhuska, or at the Frontier Hotel.

Regarding the guest list, Ree said, "It's pretty equally distributed among Alex's lifelong friends, Mauricio's lifelong friends, their friends they have together, our family, Mauricio's family (many of whom live in Mexico)...oh, and cowboys. (And they're pretty much family, so it makes sense.)"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

The home cook even picked out her own dress for the wedding already — but admitted that she's "too frightened" to try it on just yet.

"But I will, because guess what? I have started exercising and eating less, which I've heard can maybe result in slimming down? I'm not sure if that's just a rumor or not, but I thought I'd give it a shot," she said.

Lastly, Ree said that her family members "are so excited" for Alex and Mauricio's wedding and are prepared for whatever may happen, likely referencing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continuing to affect weddings around the world.

"I sense from speaking to friends and family—and just hearing from people through my blog and social media—a collective exhaustion from all the pain, change, chaos, upheaval, and loss," she said. "But I'm also starting to see a collective HOPE ❤️that things will get better sooner rather than later...and I'm embracing that feeling."

Ree announced that her eldest daughter was engaged in August, sharing a photo on social media of the happy couple. "These two are gonna have so much fun together. We love you, Alex and Mauricio! 🤠😭😍," she captioned the photo.

Alex also shared the happy news on her own social media, posting sweet photos taken of the moment Mauricio got down on one knee.