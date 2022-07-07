Ree Drummond Shares a Peek of Her Tropical Vacation with Ladd: 'My Husband Looks Good'

Ree Drummond posted pictures with her husband Ladd from their trip to Mexico, where he traded his cowboy gear for khaki shorts

Ree Drummond's husband Ladd swapped out his ranch gear for a tropical wardrobe, and the Food Network star couldn't help but tease him about his new look.

On Thursday, the Pioneer Woman star gave followers a sneak peek into her and Ladd's trip to Mexico. The pair traveled to Playa del Carmen for their friends' wedding but her hubby's clothing was the focus of her Instagram posts.

"My husband looks good in lorts, doesn't he? (Ladd + Shorts = Lorts.)," she explained in the caption. "I bought him some flip flops but he doesn't like things between his toes."

In one photo, the duo posed for an adorable picture together on the beach. Ree is wearing a tropical print maxi dress with images of leaves, flowers and bananas and Ladd is dressed in a black short-sleeve button-down and of course, khaki shorts.

"Ladd and I took a quick trip to Mexico for our good friends' wedding. I don't want to post pics of the beautiful bride and groom since I want them to share on their own timeline, so here are some pics of Ladd and me, and also of the huevos motuleños I had for breakfast yesterday," she also wrote.

Pastry chef and star of Magnolia Network's Zoë Bakes Zoë François commented, "You look beautiful!"

In addition to in the caption, Drummond also highlighted her husband's outfit on her Instagram Stories. In one clip of the pair walking, Ree showed Ladd and wrote "Breaking news" on top of the clip. "Ladd's wearing shorts," she whispered to the camera.

A few days before the couple's trip, the Drummond family hosted their annual Fourth of July bash. The whole town of Pawhuska, Oklahoma (the Drummond family's hometown) was invited for a big celebration full of food, music and fireworks (which Ree shared pictures of on Instagram). But the family also had some more intimate events throughout the weekend for just their friends and family, which Ree detailed in her blog.

According to the celebrity chef's website and her daughters' social media posts, the festivities brought in friends from outside of Pawhuska. Paige Drummond's boyfriend, Mitchell Adams, could be seen smiling with the youngest Drummond daughter in front of a banner that said "God Bless America" with the logo of The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, Ree's restaurant and store.

Alex Drummond and her husband Mauricio Scott took a similar picture in the street. In addition, both daughters shared pictures with their girlfriends from the whole-town celebration and the smaller barbecue at the family's ranch.