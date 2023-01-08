Ree Drummond Sends Her Youngest Son Todd Off to College in South Dakota: 'Go Yotes!'

Todd Drummond is attending the University of South Dakota, leaving mom Ree Drummond with an "empty nest"

By Kimberlee Speakman
and
Published on January 8, 2023 02:06 PM
Ree Drummond, todd drummond
Photo: Ree Drummond/Instagram

Ree Drummond's youngest son Todd is flying away from the nest.

The Pioneer Woman creator, 53, saw her son off at the University of South Dakota over the weekend, where he will continue his football career with the Coyotes.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, Drummond posed for a selfie in a car, as Todd could be seen behind her in a red University of South Dakota shirt.

"Made it to SD yesterday," she wrote with the snapshot. "GO YOTES! (and go Todd)."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/thepioneerwoman/?hl=en. Ree Drummond Sends Her Youngest Son Todd Off to College in South Dakota: 'Go Yotes!'. Credit: Ree Drummond/Instagram
Ree Drummond/Instagram

Drummond recalled on her blog how her son committed to the university just one day after a campus visit.

She said he immediately took a liking to the coaching staff and athletic facilities, and on the drive home he "couldn't stop raving about the school and the football program." Todd then had a signing ceremony on Dec. 21 while the family was on vacation in Vail.

Over the years, she has praised her son on social media for his hard work in the sport.

In 2021, she wrote an "appreciation post" to celebrate the end of his football season and shared a photo gallery of him playing on the field on her Instagram.

Ree Drummond Instagram
Ree Drummond Instagram

"His older brother was QB for three full years, so this was Todd's first season in the starting spot," Drummond wrote in the post. "He got in there and worked…and worked…and worked…and wound up throwing for 3,600+ yards and 50 touchdowns."

"I'm not sharing that to brag, but instead to illustrate the heart this kid has for football, and the dedication he's shown every single day (and especially Friday nights) this fall," she added. "I couldn't be prouder of my youngest kid."

Though the Food Network star said she was excited for her son to embark on a new journey in college, she said it was also bittersweet.

"What I'm thinking about is how I'm going to cope with Todd no longer being in our house on a daily basis," she wrote on her blog a the time. "(Oops...I'm crying as I write this. Stop that, Ree!) I love the kid so much, and man oh man, am I going to feel the absence!"

Drummond later teased just how much she would feel that absence in a short clip on Instagram of her husband Ladd Drummond jokingly poking her in the ribs in the days leading up to Todd's first day of college on Jan. 1

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"We're seven days away from an empty nest, is this what it's gonna be like?," she captioned the video on Instagram.

Drummond has been preparing for an empty nest for a little over a month. In early December she wrote on social media, "Ladd and I are actively trying to establish new activities together as the empty nest approaches. So we take evening walks now!"

Todd is the last of Drummond's five children to leave for college. Her daughters Alex, 25, and Paige, 23, have already graduated and moved on to their careers, while her son Bryce, 20, and foster son Jamar, 20, are still attending and playing football.

Related Articles
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: A patch in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Honor Damar Hamlin in Team's First Game Since Player's on-Field Medical Emergency
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Hailey Bieber's 'Nepo Baby' T-Shirt: 'I Might Need a Few of These'
Kate Hudson Thanksgiving
Kate Hudson Celebrates Son Ryder's 19th Birthday: 'This Young Man Has My Whole Heart'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
All NFL Teams to Wear 'Love for Damar 3' Shirts in Support of Hamlin, Commissioner Goodell Says
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ashari-hughes?qid=8c189fb8348bc2be558beafb0ba62125 Ashari Hughes
Las Vegas Teen Flag Football Star Collapses and Dies 'Playing the Game She Loves'
A general view of Miller Park during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, June 30, 2012 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Man Accused of Drunkenly Stealing Memorabilia from Brewers' Clubhouse After Passing Out in Bushes
Hong Chau and Brendan Fraser at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 5, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Hong Chau Jokes Press with Brendan Fraser Is Like 'Traveling with a Member of the Beatles'
eastern black rhinoceros calf
Kansas City Zoo Welcomes Critically Endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros Calf: 'We Are Thrilled'
Democratic Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce speaks to the press after conceding at a primary election watch party, in Kansas City, Mo. Two years after Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the Capitol, Kunce, announced Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 that he'll try to unseat Hawley in 2024
Marine Vet Announces Missouri Senate Campaign with Dig at Josh Hawley: 'Keep On Running'
pickle girl
Is Pickle Girl the New Corn Kid? See Her Cute Video
Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd Duets Song Roasting TikToker's Food Hack —Using a Butter Stick as a Microphone
Josh Radnor
Josh Radnor Reveals He Might Be Allergic to Ice Cream: 'I Sneeze for 20 Minutes. It's So Sad'
Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Longhorns coaches
Texas Longhorns Fire Basketball Coach Chris Beard After Felony Domestic Violence Charge: Reports
Peter Berg arrives at the premiere of the Netflix film Spenser Confidential, at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 February 2020. Premiere of the Netflix film Spenser Confidential, in Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2020
Peter Berg on How George Floyd's Death Inspired Docuseries on High School Football Team Coached by Police
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) FINNEAS and Billie Eilish, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's Family Home Burglarized in L.A., Suspect Arrested: Reports
Kim K Dresses North as Kanye in TikTok
Kim Kardashian Helps Daughter North Transform into Dad Kanye West with Special-Effects Makeup