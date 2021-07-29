"This oughta do us for a while!" joked the Pioneer Woman after her "marital vacation" in Colorado

The secret to a successful marriage is selfies, or at least that appears to be the case for Ree Drummond.

The Pioneer Woman star documented her "marital vacation" in Colorado with husband Ladd on Instagram — and the adorable duo never looked happier.

"Vacation selfie scrapbook from last week!" she captioned a collage of nine photographs. "I snapped more selfies with my spouse last week than in the twenty-four (plus!) years we've been married. This oughta do us for awhile!"

Ree even poked a little fun at herself wearing a pair of "crooked" sunglasses in the upper left corner of the collage. "I was going for the carefree-in-love look but wound up looking a little off-kilter. Story of my life. 😂 ," she wrote alongside the photo.

During their trip to Vail, Ree and Ladd hiked the Berrypicker trail, snapped some pretty photos, and ate plenty of delicious food, including the "very best burger," a giant turkey leg, and a "scrumptious" bowl of pasta.

On one of their first days there, Ree alluded to their previously canceled plans. "Last time Ladd and I tried to go to Colorado together, there was this really bad accident involving a fire truck 🤔 and we didn't make it," she shared.

In March, Ladd broke his neck after a truck collision involving their nephew Caleb. Both men were responding to a fire burning near the family farm.

"Missing our vacation was certainly at the bottom of our list of concerns at the time since Ladd was in the hospital recovering from his emergency neck surgery...but as he started healing and getting better, we had to chuckle that the accident had happened right before our trip, because something had seemed to interrupt our being able to take three previously planned Colorado trips together," she revealed on her blog. "We might have just given up on trying, but I'm stubborn and so is he, so we decided to make plans one last time and see if we were able to make it happen."