Ree Drummond Shares Secrets to a Happy Marriage After 25 Years with Husband Ladd

Ree Drummond has been married to her husband Ladd Drummond for 25 years. So when it comes to marital advice, the Pioneer Woman star knows what she's talking about.

And on Tuesday, Ree shared three of her secrets to a happy marriage with her fans, in the Instagram caption of a sweet selfie of her and Ladd.

"Never mind my crooked sunglasses, I just wanted to share a photo with Ladd from last summer and also use this opportunity to share three of my secrets to a happy marriage," Ree, 53, wrote.

Those tips? "1. Listen to each other 2. Touch feet in bed right before you go to sleep, even if you're mad. 3. Never, ever ski together."

"Well, it's a start, anyway!," she joked, adding a heart emoji.

Her post comes days after Ree uploaded a photo of herself hugging Ladd, calling him "My Valentine."

"It's been a wild adventure, and we've experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns. (And kids! 🤓)," Ree wrote on social media back in September, to celebrate her anniversary with Ladd. "That whole 'love' thing — the love that deepens, expands, and becomes more firmly rooted over time — is definitely there."

The two had a sweet Valentine's Day together, too, Ladd, 53, gifting Ree flowers and sushi to celebrate.

"Long story short, I cried," Ree said in a sticker on her Instagram Stories, while sharing a photo of Ladd's gifts.

Ree and Ladd share five children togehter: daughters Alex, 24, and Paige, 22, sons Bryce, 19, and Todd, 18, as well as foster son Jamar, 18.

Last March, Ladd was injured in a serious fire truck accident with her nephew, Caleb Drummond. The two collided in separate vehicles as they were attempting to put out a blaze on the family's Oklahoma farm, leaving Ladd with a broken neck and sending Caleb to the hospital in critical condition.

While Ladd has made significant progress in the months since, Ree gave an emotional tribute to her husband on Father's Day in which she mentioned some of his biggest "fatherhood moments" of the past year, including being there when their eldest daughter Alex got marred in May.

"Ladd watching Alex dance with her new husband. Ladd seeing Bryce off to college. Ladd patting Jamar on the back as he signs his letter of intent," she wrote. "Just a handful of fatherhood moments for my fella this year…and what a year it's been. Happy Father's Day, Ladd. So glad you're here, alive, whole…and all that good stuff. ❤️."

Alex also sent her dad love on social media in January for his birthday.

"My dad (Laddy Daddy as we like to call him) has always been the most present, involved, and committed father to my siblings and me," Alex wrote. "He never thought twice about driving me to a soccer game (and was ALWAYS at least an hour and a half early)! He taught me the value of hard work, honesty, generosity, and strong faith in God ... He hasn't always had the easiest go at things, and has faced some loss and hardship throughout his life. But he never fails to show up for the people around him."