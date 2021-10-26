Ree Drummond Says Husband Ladd Has 'Simple Wants' as He Spends Quality Time with Daughter Paige

Ladd Drummond is easy to please.

Ree Drummond revealed that it doesn't take much to make her husband happy in a sweet Instagram of Ladd with their daughter Paige, 21. The pair appeared to be spending some quality time together while Paige was home for a visit from the University of Arkansas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The father-daughter duo were all smiles as they posed with the family's basset hounds.

"What makes Ladd happy?" the Pioneer Woman star captioned the photo. "Paige coming home to help him work cattle. Our basset hounds. A pleasant sunny day. And a snickerdoodle in his right hand. He has pretty simple wants.😊"

Last month, Ree and Ladd celebrated 25 years of marriage. To commemorate the special milestone, Ree shared a snap from her 1996 wedding day showing herself and Ladd at the altar, along with more recent photos of the couple.

"Twenty five years ago, Ladd and I got married," she began her caption. "It's been a wild adventure, and we've experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns. (And kids! 🤓)."

Ree continued, "That whole 'love' thing—the love that deepens, expands, and becomes more firmly rooted over time—is definitely there."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Referring to the final photo in her post, which only features Ladd, Ree wrote, "but if you wanna see what's really kept me going all these years, just swipe to the last pic. Can it really be that simple? Well, some days, yes! 🔥😂 I love you, Ladd."

Ree and Ladd share five children — Alex, 24, and Paige, 21, sons Bryce, 19 and Todd, 17, and foster son Jamar, 18.

Ree Drummond and Ladd Drummond Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

The family has had an especially emotional year after Ladd was injured in a serious fire truck accident with her nephew in March. Ladd and Caleb Drummond collided in separate vehicles as they were attempting to put out a blaze on the family's Oklahoma farm, leaving Ladd with a broken neck and sending Caleb to the hospital in critical condition.

While Ladd has made significant progress in the months since, Ree gave an emotional tribute to her husband on Father's Day in which she mentioned some of his biggest "fatherhood moments" of the past year.

"Ladd watching Alex dance with her new husband. Ladd seeing Bryce off to college. Ladd patting Jamar on the back as he signs his letter of intent," she wrote.