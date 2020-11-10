Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"The fact that they're made from frozen bread rolls makes them so easy," says the star of Food Network's The Pioneer Woman

Get Ree Drummond's Super-Easy Recipe for Dressing Up Frozen Dinner Rolls This Thanksgiving

To craft a Thanksgiving menu for a perfect intimate gathering, PEOPLE enlisted the help of celebrity chefs like Curtis Stone and Ree Drummond. From Creole roast turkey to a beautiful potato gratin, we've got you covered.

The Pioneer Woman star, who will release Frontier Follies, her new book of personal essays on November 17, knows that making every dish from scratch on a normal day can be stressful, let alone on Thanksgiving. For her, it's perfectly okay to take a cooking shortcut, even on a holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her recipe for buttered rosemary rolls taste homemade, even though they're made from frozen bread rolls. "I love so many things about these rolls!" she tells PEOPLE. "The buttery tops with rosemary and sea salt make them seem like something you'd be served in a farm-to-table restaurant. They're absolutely amazing, and not much effort at all."

Get Drummond's full recipe below, and for more Thanksgiving recipes, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on stands now.

Image zoom

Ree Drummond's Buttered Rosemary Rolls

Cooking spray

10 frozen unbaked dinner rolls (from 1 [1 lb., 9-oz.] pkg. such as Bridgford Parkerhouse Style Roll Dough

1/4 cup salted butter, melted

1 1/2 tsp. coarsely chopped fresh rosemary

1/4 tsp. coarse sea salt

1. Spray a small (9-inch) cast-iron skillet with cooking spray. Place frozen rolls in skillet, about 1 inch apart, leaving plenty of room for rising. Cover with plastic wrap lightly coated with cooking spray, and let rise until doubled in size, 3 to 4 hours.

2. After rolls rise, brush them with half of the melted butter. Sprinkle with chopped rosemary. Brush with remaining butter. Sprinkle with coarse sea salt.

3. Bake according to roll-package directions until they are a deep golden brown. Serve warm in skillet.

Makes: 10

Active time: 10 minutes