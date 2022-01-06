“Today’s my birthday, so I’m posting a photo and a brief (thankfully) video of me recently fulfilling a longtime dream of singing ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ on karaoke,” Ree Drummond wrote on Instagram

Ree Drummond Rings in Birthday as She Fulfills 'Longtime Dream' of Singing Queen Song at Karaoke

Ree Drummond is celebrating her birthday by paying tribute to the late Freddie Mercury.

In honor of turning 53, the Pioneer Woman star had her daughters, Alex and Paige, join her in singing "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen during a fun-filled night of karaoke.

"Today's my birthday, so I'm posting a photo and a brief (thankfully) video of me recently fulfilling a longtime dream of singing "Don't Stop Me Now" on karaoke," Ree captioned a picture and fun video of herself singing with her daughters on Instagram on Thursday.

"Somehow I always sounded a little better in my dream 🤔…" she continued, adding, "But my daughters were with me, which made for an especially wonderful memory!❤️"

While friends and fans from all over sent over kind words to the Food Network star on her special day, Ree's daughter, Alex, 24, took the (birthday) cake when it came to wishing the cookbook author a happy birthday, writing, "Happy 30th birthday queen ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

Alex also posted a sweet tribute to her mom on her Instagram Story, writing in part that Ree is "full of kindness, positivity, generosity, and fun," and that she is "always giving her all to inspire & bring joy to others."

Ree's dream of singing Queen at karaoke seemingly took place on New Year's Eve last week, as she posted a video of herself and her daughters in the exact same outfits in the same location – P-Town Pizza restaurant in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, which is owned by Ree and her husband, Ladd – singing an Eagles song.

Ree and Ladd recently reached a huge milestone in their relationship, celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in September.

"Twenty five years ago, Ladd and I got married," the Christmas Cookie Challenge judge began her sweet Instagram caption. "It's been a wild adventure, and we've experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns. (And kids! 🤓)."