Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Responds to Critics of the Children's Sermon She Gave at Her Church

Ree Drummond addressed her critics — even if she was a bit long-winded doing so.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Pioneer Woman star, 53, discussed a recent children's sermon she gave at her Christian church. Ree does the sermons weekly and explained that the "children's moments" are 5-minute long stories for the kids to "involve them in some conversations." In one particular sermon, Drummond spoke to the congregants about advertising jingles, and her followers were a bit confused.

"I shared this little children's sermon recap on my story a couple of weeks ago and it took me awhile to get to the point…as usual. I chuckled at the number of messages I got along the way that were along the lines of 'what does this have to do with church???'" she wrote in the caption of the video. "Welcome to Ladd's reality. It takes me forever to get to any point. He has so many wonderful years of this to look forward to!!!"

She continued: "Anyway, here is the children's sermon recap all pieced together in one video, because a few of you have asked for me to post it again. It's not that deep, bruh…but you may like the old advertising jingles!!! Sing along with me, kids."

The Food Network star sang the first part of various commercials — from Kit Kat to Clearasil and Band-Aid to Oscar Mayer — and explained in the clip that she asked the kids and adults in the crowd to finish the melodies.

"What does all of this have to do with anything? I don't know. I forgot," she joked. "Just kidding. Basically, I was saying that the things you hear as a child and when you're young are written forever on your mind, in your heart, in your soul."

She continued to explain the connection between the advertising jingles and her point. "So I was just kind of saying what you learn as a child, what you hear as a child, what you read, what you see is forever become written on the tablet of your heart. So the prayers, the certain scriptures, the hymns, the songs — this is the time to pack it in."

Alex Drummond Scott Instagram

In her usual light-hearted fashion, Drummond joked about being an empty nester. "I guess this is what I'm going to do with my life now that all my children have just completely, rudely left me. I'm going to do children's sermons every week on Instagram."

Drummond had been preparing for her empty nest for a little over a month. In early December she wrote on social media, "Ladd and I are actively trying to establish new activities together as the empty nest approaches. So we take evening walks now!"

Her son Todd was the last of her five children to leave for college. Her daughters Alex, 25, and Paige, 23, have already graduated and moved on to their careers, while her son Bryce, 20, and foster son Jamar, 20, are still attending school and playing football.

Drummond has been open about her religion in the past. In 2018, she told PEOPLE that she and Ladd look to their faith to drive everything in their life, including their business endeavors and giving back to their community in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

"We're Bible-reading folks, and we love that verse that says, 'Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, but store up for yourselves treasures in heaven,' " she said. "We're very mindful of storing up our treasures in heaven rather than on earth. We don't want to bury them in the backyard and sit on them. It's exciting to use whatever success we've achieved to do things that aren't just about us."