Ree Drummond Reorganizes Her Fridge After Being 'Influenced' by TikToker Emily Mariko—See Inside
The Food Network star shared her "fridge stock" in a new ASMR video
New year, new Ree Drummond!
The Pioneer Woman star shared her organization skills in a new ASMR video of herself restocking her fridge. The act was inspired by TikTok star Emily Mariko, says Drummond.
Drummond walked her followers through the process of arranging, cleaning and packaging groceries to fill her refrigerator.
"I'm 52 and I love @emilymariko so much. She's an influencer who has officially influenced me. 😂 Hope you enjoy my new fridge stock! ❤️" she captioned the video.
Though Mariko is known for always having gourmet ingredients on hand, Drummond assured that she's not entirely converted. "For every wedge of Brie, I've gotta have a brick of Velveeta," she joked in the post.
Drummond is seen (and heard) washing, trimming and packaging fresh vegetables and fruits. The celebrity chef also makes various sauces and soups, all of which she carefully packages in tupperware with satisfying clicks of the containers' lids.
Mariko is a social media star and lifestyle vlogger who has garnered a huge following for her pleasing cooking and cleaning videos.
Whether she is making her viral salmon rice bowl or taking followers on a trip to the grocery store, Mariko's ASMR clips keep 8.5 million TikTok followers happy — including the Pioneer Woman!