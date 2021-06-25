Ree Drummond Puts Out a Sheet Pan Fire While Shooting Pioneer Woman: 'Filming Went Great'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Even some of the best cooks have their off days - including Ree Drummond who may have a few bloopers to add from her cooking show.

On Thursday, the 52-year-old Food Network chef shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of things heating up in her kitchen while shooting her cooking show, The Pioneer Woman. The clip shows Drummond pulling a sheet pan, full of completely charred food, out of the oven and setting it onto the kitchen counter while it is still engulfed in flames.

Drummond blows out the fire while laughing, saying she "had no idea" the food was burning. One of her daughters, who can also be heard laughing in the background, filmed the candid moment.

"Filming went great today," she captioned the post.

Pioneer Woman has had quite a few chaotic moments in the kitchen while filming the show this season. Earlier this year, the television host's kitchen was crashed by a rat, who kept interrupting the star as she was demonstrating how to make a beer cheese bread bowl.

In the episode, which aired in February, Drummond is too busy cooking to notice when the rat first runs across the floor, only letting out a big scream after her family tells her what just happened.

"I consider myself a trailblazer on Food Network. After all, I think I'm the only host on the network that's had a large pack rat run through the kitchen in the middle of filming a cooking show," Drummond, 52, wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the moment.

"The (very) unwelcome visitor interrupted shooting, and the screams (not just mine-right, Mauricio?) were plentiful," she added, giving daughter Alex's husband, Mauricio Scott, a shout-out.

Even though she may have gotten more than she bargained for in the kitchen, Drummond has had a lot of personal wins to celebrate recently. Earlier this month, the food blogger teased the release of her new collection of recipes, The Pioneer Woman Cooks ― Super Easy!, as she wrapped up the finishing touches.

"In the book, I share a great list of 'Shortcut Superhero' ingredients that will rock your world and save you a few steps...which means you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time hanging with your family," said Drummond on her Pioneer Woman website.