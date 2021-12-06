Ree Drummond Praises Son Todd's 'Dedication' to Football as Season Ends: 'Couldn't Be Prouder'

Todd Drummond took over as quarterback on his high school football team after his older brother Bryce left for college

Ree Drummond is singing the praises of her youngest son, Todd Drummond.

The Food Network star, 52, shared a loving tribute on Instagram to her 17-year-old boy on Sunday, to celebrate the end of football season.

"This is a Todd Drummond appreciation post," Ree wrote of Todd, in a caption accompanying a gallery of photos of the high school junior on the field.

"His older brother was QB for three full years, so this was Todd's first season in the starting spot," Ree added. "He got in there and worked…and worked…and worked…and wound up throwing for 3,600+ yards and 50 touchdowns."

She went on to explain that she wasn't being boastful with her post.

"I'm not sharing that to brag, but instead to illustrate the heart this kid has for football, and the dedication he's shown every single day (and especially Friday nights) this fall," she wrote. "I couldn't be prouder of my youngest kid."

"Love you Todd, and can't wait for next season!!" Ree said, joking, "though mama needs a small rest, please. 😂 GO HUSKIES!!! 🧡 (Photos by the amazing Debbie Formby)"

Ree shares Todd with her husband of 25 years Ladd Drummond, 53. The couple are also parents to daughters Alex, 24, and Paige, 21; sons Bryce, 19, and foster son Jamar, 19.

Though they have a full house of kids, most of whom were home for Thanksgiving, Todd is the only one currently living there full time with Ree and Ladd, with Alex married to husband Mauricio Scott, and Paige, Bryce, and Jamar off at college.

"We are in such a different season now, Ladd and me. We have only Todd at home," Ree told PEOPLE in October. "We are almost empty-nesting!"

As big of a change as that is, Ree revealed that she's "embracing" the new phase of life.

"I used to get sad when the kids left for college. When the girls left, I cried and wailed and mourned. But now, now I just sort of embrace what those changes bring," she said. "Right now, it's bringing a little bit of peace, serenity, and quiet. The kids are almost all grown and we can enjoy them when they come home. But then when they're gone, we really enjoy that too."

"That doesn't mean chaos isn't on the horizon, because it always is," she joked. "It always is somehow."

Having Todd at home is "easy," the Pioneer Woman star told PEOPLE then, though she did say that it meant she and Ladd have "football just coming out of our ears."

"All we think about right now is football," Ree said.